Relatives who came to aid of family in lift fall case have also sued for nervous shock

Andrew Meehan and his wife, Patricia O Leary from Meath, pictured leaving the Four Courts

Relatives who came to the aid of five family members in the collapsed hotel lift case also sued for nervous shock and their cases have been dealt with, the High Court heard.

They were local relatives who had been at the same wedding as five members of the extended Meehan family who got trapped in the lift when it plummeted three floors to the basement of the Killarney Plaza Hotel on July 9, 2011.

One of the five injured in the lift, Kevin Meehan (43), from Celbridge, Co Kildare, told the court on Tuesday when the other members of the family who had been at the wedding entered the basement car park after the accident, they couldn’t believe the scene “uncovered that day.”

“My family has been extremely traumatised by this. They came down to see an awful scene. There was also what they saw in the hospital afterwards as well as the ongoing injuries,” he said.

Asked by Mr Justice Michael Hanna if those other family members had also sued, Mr Meehan said they had and those cases had been dealt with some time ago.

Mr Meehan is one of five who were trapped in the lift, including his wife Jennie Wong, and his case is being heard at the moment.

Two of the others, his brother Andrew Meehan and sister-in-law Patricia O’Leary, last week settled their actions over the accident.

The court heard Kevin Meehan ended up with multiple fractures to the spine and was in a wheelchair for three months after the accident.

He said the trip to Tralee hospital “ felt like an eternity“ even though it was only a 30 minute journey.

He was put in a ward with his brother and sister in law who were also seriously injured.

“The first night was extremely painful. It was also sad and depressing,” he said.

He said he got flashbacks and nightmares and cannot play sports or run around and play football with his children.

Mr Meehan, and the four others, sued the hotel owners, Shawcove Ltd with registered offices at Castleisland, Co Kerry.

They also sued companies involved in installing and maintaining lifts, Ellickson Engineering Ltd, in receivership, of Kilmurry, Waterford; Kilell Ltd also of Kilmurry,and Otis Ltd and Otis Elevator Ireland Ltd, both of Naas Road Business Park, Dublin.

They also sued lift components manufacturer Daldoss Elevetronic Spa of Valsugana, Italy.

Liability was conceded in 2019 and the cases are before the court for assessment of damages.

The case continues.