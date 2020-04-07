Regulator in warning to solicitors after 636 complaints are made in five-month period

The legal regulator has told solicitors they could face misconduct investigations for ignoring correspondence.

The warning came as a new report revealed the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA) received more than 600 complaints about lawyers in only five months.

More than half of these alleged misconduct, while almost one in 10 related to alleged overcharging.

The report provides the first big overview of complaints the regulator has received since taking control of disciplinary matters for solicitors and barristers last October.

LSRA chief executive Brian Doherty said one over-arching theme to already emerge was the issue of communication.

"Time and time again the complaints made to us include allegations of poor communication, infrequent communication or no communication on the part of a legal practitioner," he said in the report.

"Many of the complaints made to us to date may well have been avoided had correspondence from clients been replied to in a timely fashion."

In one case highlighted in the report, solicitors in Australia acting for a client who had not been paid money due to them from a relative's estate, had been writing to the Irish solicitors responsible for administering the will since early 2019 without reply.

Within a month of a complaint being made to the LSRA the matter was resolved and the payment was made. In the report, the LSRA warned that ignoring or failing to respond in a timely fashion to correspondence could be deemed to be a misconduct issue.

A total of 636 complaints were received in the five months from October 7 last year. Three complaints related to barristers, with the remaining 633 relating to solicitors.

More than half, 342, related to alleged misconduct, which includes an act or omission involving fraud or dishonesty, or which is likely to bring the profession into disrepute.

A further 238 complaints alleged the legal services provided were inadequate, while 56 related to alleged over-charging. Some 14 complaints involved issues related to alleged criminal activity. The majority of these were allegations made against what is suspected to be a bogus law firm. These were referred to An Garda Síochána.

The report said 187 complaints had been closed to date with a balance of 449 remaining under consideration.

Mr Doherty said he hoped there would be a reduction in the level of complaints about excessive costs following the introduction, last October, of new regulations requiring that clients be provided with notices clearly setting out the costs that will be incurred.

Clients must be informed if any factor arises that would make the legal costs significantly greater than indicated.

The report said the Legal Services Regulation Act requires the LSRA to invite parties to resolve matters informally if possible, and 36 complaints were resolved before their admissibility had been determined.

An analysis of inadequate service complaints showed 28pc of these related to the administration of estates.

"Among the issues we have seen, the noticeable features are allegations that solicitors have not prioritised this work, have drafted wills poorly, or have gotten involved in potentially quite complex matters without the necessary expertise," the report said.

"In some cases, firms have inappropriately delegated this work to staff who are not sufficiently experienced."

Irish Independent