Regency Trial: The hitmen’s target, his close confidant and the man who made little effort to hide his face

Gardai outside the Regency Hotel where David Byrne was murdered in 2016. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Robin Schiller

The February 2016 weigh-in at Dublin’s Regency Hotel was attended by some of Ireland’s most notorious criminal figures, including prime target Daniel Kinahan, who now has a $5m bounty on his head after his gang waged the ensuing drugs war which claimed up to 18 lives, as well as trafficking drugs from South America to Europe.

Others in attendance included the brother of murder victim David Byrne, a high-level mobster later wanted for involvement in a feud murder, and the dissident gunman involved in the hotel shooting.

