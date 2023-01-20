Regency murder trial: ‘no clear opportunity’ for Dowdall to be in park where he says Gerard Hutch confessed - intelligence expert

REGENCY trial witness Jonathan Dowdall did not appear to have had “any clear opportunity” to be in a park where he alleges Gerard Hutch confessed to murder on one of the possible dates he gave for the meeting, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Intelligence analyst Sarah Skedd told the trial that records showed Dowdall’s phone was near his own home on Dublin’s Navan Road before travelling towards Dundalk on February 8, 2016, not at the park in Whitehall.

It was possible Dowdall met Hutch the day before, February 7, when his phone did connect to a Whitehall cell, but this was at 3.16pm, more than three hours after the time estimate Dowdall had given for the meeting.

Ms Skedd, one of the final prosecution witnesses in the 12-week trial, was continuing to give evidence today.

Mr Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Kinahan gang member David Byrne (32) on February 5, 2016.

He was killed when five raiders, three disguised as ERU gardaí with assault rifles, stormed the hotel.

The attack at a boxing weigh-in fuelled the Kinahan-Hutch gang feud.

Jason Bonney (52) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, and Paul Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue, Swords, deny providing cars for the attack team.

Dowdall, a former Sinn Féin councillor, had been charged with murder but instead pleaded guilty to facilitation, by helping to book a room at the Regency that was used by the raiders. He has alleged in evidence that after the room was booked, it was Gerard Hutch who turned up to collect the keys. He also claims Mr Hutch met him at Ellenfield Park in Whitehall days after the murder and “confessed” that he shot Mr Byrne.

Ms Skedd continued to give evidence of combining sources of evidence including phone data, CCTV footage and statements to produce spreadsheets, charts, timelines and maps for the court.

The court heard Dowdall maintains Mr Hutch contacted him and asked to meet him on a date after the Regency murder. This was after the February 7, 2016, publication of a picture from the Regency attack in the Sunday World newspaper.

Dowdall had said after the meeting “later that night”, he got a call from Patsy Hutch’s wife Kay about the murder of Eddie Hutch, a brother of Gerard and Patsy.

Ms Skedd noted Dowdall had said the meeting took place on the same date as the call from Patsy Hutch's wife, which would have to have been the eighth.

Records showed the call was at 8.03pm on February 8, 2016.

Dowdall’s phone records for that date showed it was connecting to cells near the Navan Road until 11.58am, after which the records were consistent with it travelling on the M1 towards Dundalk and then Co Monaghan. By 4.31pm the phone had returned to using cells in the north Dublin area.

“Based on the phone records there does not appear to have been any clear opportunity to go to the park in Whitehall on February 8, 2016,” Ms Skedd said.

Ms Skedd said it was possible the meeting took place on February 7, 2016, and Dowdall’s phone connected to a cell at Collins Avenue, Whitehall, which was oriented to potentially give coverage to the park.

This was at 3.16pm, she said, and the last cell data before that was at Ashtown Gate at 12.14am. After 3.16pm, the data showed the phone returning to Navan Road via the M50.

None of the phone numbers that contacted Dowdall’s phone stood out as having potentially been used by Mr Hutch but it was possible that contact took place over internet-based applications, she said.

The court also heard on February 4, the day before the murder, Dowdall's father Patrick, who also facilitated the Regency murder, picked up the keys to a room in the hotel which he said he had booked at the request of Patsy Hutch.

Jonathan Dowdall alleged he drove his father to Richmond Road that night to hand over the keys to the booked room, and it was Gerard Hutch who collected them.

Ms Skedd said that at 7.25pm that night, Patrick Dowdall’s phone used a cell on Richmond Road.

This “appears to be consistent” with Jonathan Dowdall’s account of being on Richmond Road that evening, she said.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.