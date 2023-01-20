| 6.2°C Dublin

Regency murder trial: ‘no clear opportunity’ for Dowdall to be in park where he says Gerard Hutch confessed - intelligence expert

Gerard Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall Expand

Andrew Phelan

REGENCY trial witness Jonathan Dowdall did not appear to have had “any clear opportunity” to be in a park where he alleges Gerard Hutch confessed to murder on one of the possible dates he gave for the meeting, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Intelligence analyst Sarah Skedd told the trial that records showed Dowdall’s phone was near his own home on Dublin’s Navan Road before travelling towards Dundalk on February 8, 2016, not at the park in Whitehall.

