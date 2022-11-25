| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Regency murder trial: Hutch and Dowdall were ‘illegally bugged’, defence says in bid to have tapes ruled inadmissible

Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall Expand

Close

Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall

Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall

Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall

Andrew Phelan

REGENCY murder accused Gerard Hutch’s lawyer has asked the Special Criminal Court not to allow into evidence tapes of a conversation ‘The Monk’ had with ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, claiming the pair were “illegally” bugged.

Brendan Grehan SC argued gardaí who got authorisation for the covert listening device from a district court judge were not as candid as they should have been because of a “culture of secrecy and secrets”.

Most Watched

Privacy