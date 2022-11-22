| 7°C Dublin

Close

Regency murder accused ‘The Monk’ told Jonathan Dowdall not even the six people involved in the attack knew who each other were, court hears

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (left) and Jonathan Dowdall Expand

Close

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (left) and Jonathan Dowdall

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (left) and Jonathan Dowdall

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (left) and Jonathan Dowdall

Andrew Phelan

Regency murder accused Gerry “The Monk” Hutch told ex Sinn Fein Councillor Jonathan Dowdall that not even the six people involved in the attack “know who the six people are,” the Special Criminal Court heard.

Dowdall was driving Mr Hutch to Northern Ireland for an alleged meeting with republicans in the aftermath of the shooting of David Byrne when their conversation was bugged by gardaí.

Most Watched

Privacy