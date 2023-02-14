| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

breaking Record €35m settlement for woman (25) with cerebral palsy who sued HSE over circumstances of birth

High Court, Dublin Expand

Close

High Court, Dublin

High Court, Dublin

High Court, Dublin

Tim Healy

A 25-year old woman with cerebral palsy who sued over the circumstances of her hospital birth has settled her action against the HSE for a total of €35.2million.

The settlement in the case of Shauni Breen from Togher, Cork is the highest ever pay out in a personal injury case alleging injury at birth.

Most Watched

Privacy