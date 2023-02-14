A 25-year old woman with cerebral palsy who sued over the circumstances of her hospital birth has settled her action against the HSE for a total of €35.2million.

The settlement in the case of Shauni Breen from Togher, Cork is the highest ever pay out in a personal injury case alleging injury at birth.

She had sued the HSE over the circumstances of her birth at Wexford General Hospital in 1997. The settlement was without an admission of liability and the money will be paid out in stages.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey approved a final settlement package of €33.25million today Tuesday which along with an interim payment of €1.95million five years ago brings the total final settlement in the case to €35.2million.

Her counsel Dr John O’Mahony SC, with Cian O’Mahony BL, said Shauni is one of twin girls born about 40 minutes after her healthy twin sister. Shauni has cerebral palsy, spastic diplegia and uses a wheelchair, counsel told the court.

He said there was a lapse of 40 minutes between the delivery of Shauni and her twin sister.

He said she suffered profound disabilities. She is, he said, “a very much loved and adored member of her family.”

“Shauni is the light of the family’s life, Her family deserve the greatest compliments and they all dote on Shauni,” Counsel said.

Counsel said the settlement is the highest ever in the High Court in this jurisdiction.

It was claimed on December 30, 1997, when the twins were 33 weeks and three days, their mother Marie Foley was admitted to Wexford General with contractions at 5am. Shauni's infant twin Nicole was born healthy at 6.10am.

It was further claimed the second stage of labour for Shauni lasted 40minutes and it was claimed the management of her birth was allegedly incompetent .

There was an alleged failure to have an anaesthetist present for the birth and there was an alleged failure to have a full team in attendance ready and prepared for every eventuality. There was also, it was claimed, a failure to recognise it was a high risk labour.

All the claims were denied.

The HSE contended the management of the birth complied with general and approved practice and the treatment was entirely consistent with optimum, conventional medical practice in a district hospital maternity unit in 1997.

At a previous hearing, Dr O'Mahony told the court the baby had an abnormal presentation and his side contended she should have been delivered by Caesarean section within 15 minutes of her sister.

He said when born Shauni had to be resuscitated and was transferred to another hospital.

Counsel said the young woman is doing well and the care given by her mother throughout the years which he said was extraordinary.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Coffey said it was fair and reasonable. He conveyed his best wishes to Shauni and her family.