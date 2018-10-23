Convicted criminal Brian Rattigan could walk free from prison as early as next year after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Rattigan could be free in months after guilty plea

Gang leader Rattigan admitted the manslaughter of Declan Gavin, whose death sparked the major Crumlin- Drimnagh feud which went on the claim 16 lives over a 10-year period.

Rattigan was the leader of the Drimnagh faction, which engaged in a long and violent gang war with its opposition in the neighbouring Crumlin suburb.

Both sides had once been involved together in the lucrative Dublin drugs trade.

But the split that divided them stemmed from a Garda drugs raid on a Dublin city hotel in 2000.

Declan Gavin was one three men who were at the hotel, but he was not in the room when the bust took place. The two others were later convicted but Gavin was not prosecuted, leading to allegations within the gang that he was a Garda informer.

Victim Declan Gavin was killed in 2001. Photo: RTÉ

Declan Gavin was only 21 when he was stabbed to death outside the Abrakebabra fast food restaurant in Crumlin in August 2001.

Rattigan was tried and convicted of murder, and sentenced to mandatory life in 2009.

But he appealed the conviction all the way to the Supreme Court and won last December.

The appeal was won on the basis that the trial judge had unintentionally engaged in advocacy that favoured the case of the prosecution.

The court decided that the case should be retried and it was expected that the case would be heard in the new year.

However, at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court yesterday Rattigan was arraigned, and when asked if he pleaded guilty or not guilty to murder he replied: "Not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter".

Counsel for the prosecution told Judge Michael White that the guilty plea to manslaughter was being accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Dressed in dark blue jeans, white trainers, and a blue and white striped jumper with red flashes on the sleeves, Rattigan stood and spoke clearly when pleading.

Looking older, but fit and healthy, Rattigan, from Cooley Road in Drimnagh, had a neatly trimmed beard and neatly styled haircut, now greying, and wore glasses in court.

He remains in prison having been convicted in 2013 of organising a €1m heroin deal from within prison. He was sentenced to 17 years, backdated to 2008. But he has also appealed that conviction and is awaiting judgment.

His barrister, Brendan Grehan, said Rattigan wanted to say sorry to the Gavin family and anyone else hurt by his action.

As he was being led from the court in the Criminal Courts of Justice, he looked towards the back of the room and gave a thumbs-up signal to somebody.

The case is due back before the court for sentencing on December 20, when the Gavin family will have an opportunity to submit a victim impact statement. Members of the Gavin family were in court for yesterday's arraignment, sitting quietly on the opposite side to where Rattigan occupied the dock.

They left without comment.

Irish Independent