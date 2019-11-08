Rare heart defect led to teen's death

The parents of a teenager who collapsed at a Kodaline concert and later died have welcomed system changes to be implemented following her death.

Crumlin Children's Hospital apologised to the parents of Ciara Lawlor (17) at an inquest at Dublin Coroner's Court.

She had a rare and potentially fatal underlying heart condition only diagnosed at post mortem.

She suffered from a fast heartbeat, palpitations and dizziness but displayed none of the clinical symptoms typically associated with the condition, known as ARVC.

However, Prof Colin McMahon, a paediatric cardiologist at Crumlin, said a stress test he had ordered for Ciara but was not carried out could have helped diagnose the condition.

The order for the stress test got lost between his private clinic and the public hospital at Crumlin, an administration failure the hospital apologised for.

"Crumlin has apologised for its systems failures and indicated to the coroner they will address these," her mother, Eimear Lawlor, said afterwards.

