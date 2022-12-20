Rapist who treated victim ‘like a slave’ fails in appeal over claim from witness box he murdered man

A rapist who treated his victim "like a slave" and claimed he did not receive a fair trial after the complainant branded him a murderer and a member of the Russian mafia from the witness box, has failed in a bid to overturn his conviction.

The man, a 71-year-old Polish national, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape contrary to common law and four counts of rape, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990, against a woman who was working as his cleaner.

He was found guilty following a trial and jailed by Ms Justice Tara Burns, who noted he had treated the victim like a “slave” and “a sex object” between September 2012 and January 2016.

During the trial, the court was told that the victim became pregnant after she was raped by the man who had been introduced to her as “a good guy” who could help her with some financial difficulties.

The woman, a non-Irish national, said the accused destroyed her life and that he "only told me how to kneel, obey and be quiet”.

The accused man has convictions for rape from Poland and and has served a three-year prison sentence for making a threat to kill following an Irish conviction.

When passing sentence, Ms Justice Burns described the woman's victim impact report as “chilling”.

She said the offences are of “the most serious kind, veering towards almost unbelievable”.

Ms Justice Burns described as “horrifying” that in modern times the man had “possessed, controlled and falsely imprisoned the woman for his own sexual gratification”. “He used her as a sex object,” the judge said.

He appealed the conviction on the grounds that the jury in his trial at the Central Criminal Court in July 2019 should have been discharged after the complainant alleged during cross-examination that the defendant had Russian mafia links and had murdered a man in that country.

The allegations were made “without notice”, Michael Bowman SC, for the appellant, had told the Court of Appeal. “These are matters that are highly prejudicial,” he said.

Mr Bowman said the claims were made when the complainant was asked by the defence if she knew the accused worked as a “garageman”.

In response, the complainant said the accused was a “beast” and a “drug dealer” who had “murdered a man in Russia and was in the Russian mafia”.

It was of “no consequence” if the accusations were “accidental or deliberate”, counsel said, because afterwards “everything is out in the open” and that his client’s right to a fair trial “had been compromised”.

When asked by Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy whether the jury should have been discharged at that point, Mr Bowman replied that although juries were “robust instruments, a point must be reached when a tipping point has been passed” and “falls in favour of a discharge”.

Patrick McGrath SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that if there “was any merit in the complaint the accused suffered from an unfair trial”, as a result of the allegations made by the complainant, “a decision ought to have been made at that point in time to make a discharge application”.

The judge, he said, had told “the jury these matters were to be put from their minds and were not relevant to the decision they were to make in the case”.

“The defence is now seeking to reconstruct the way the case was fought,” Mr McGrath continued.

Today at the Court of Appeal, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said that the "real question for the trial judge on foot of the prejudicial evidence was whether this evidence of bad character had a disproportionate effect upon the jury".

Ms Justice Kennedy said it was "fundamental" to every criminal trial that the prosecution not adduce evidence of bad character, "save for exceptions".

"However, situations may arise where evidence of bad character is inadvertently disclosed in the course of direct or cross-examination. The question then arises whether such evidence is gravely prejudicial," said the judge.

"In exercising this discretion, the judge, in determining the level of prejudice caused, must assess the nature of the evidence, how the evidence came about and any other circumstances of relevance."

Ms Justice Kennedy noted that the evidence came about during cross-examination which she said, in the circumstances, was "hazardous" for any counsel.

Mr Justice Kennedy said that an application by the defence to discharge the jury came only after the prosecution's evidence had finished.

Mr Justice Kennedy said: "A party cannot simply wait to see how the evidence unfolds before making such an application. If an accused has suffered such insurmountable prejudice so as to justify the nuclear option of a jury discharge, one might expect the application to be moved promptly."

Ms Justice Kennedy said the trial judge did not err in the exercise of her discretion not to discharge the jury and said that the charge to the jury was "we say without hesitation, clear and unambiguous. "No issue is taken with the manner in which she addressed the impugned evidence," said Ms Justice Kennedy.

In dismissing the appeal, Ms Justice Kennedy said the judge addressed the jury "in the strongest terms to disregard the prejudicial material and consider only the evidence on the indictment".