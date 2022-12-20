| 7.2°C Dublin

Rapist who treated victim ‘like a slave’ fails in appeal over claim from witness box he murdered man

Paul Neilan

A rapist who treated his victim "like a slave" and claimed he did not receive a fair trial after the complainant branded him a murderer and a member of the Russian mafia from the witness box, has failed in a bid to overturn his conviction.

The man, a 71-year-old Polish national, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape contrary to common law and four counts of rape, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990, against a woman who was working as his cleaner.

