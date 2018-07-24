The rape of a young Spanish student last year was a horrific crime that quite possibly could have been avoided.

Rapist was on loose despite multiple breaches of his bail

Major questions remain as to why Eoin Berkeley, who pleaded guilty to three counts of rape yesterday, was free to prey on his 18-year-old victim.

The young woman was staying in Dublin with a host family when Berkeley (25) lured her to the tent he had been staying in at the site of the old Irish Glass Bottle Company in Ringsend and repeatedly raped her between July 15 and 16, 2017.

At the time he was facing charges over a homophobic graffiti attack on The George, one of Dublin's best known gay bars. Derogatory language and a swastika were daubed in chalk on the pub's facade on May 20 last year.

Berkeley was arrested nearby, charged with criminal damage and appeared in the District Court.

On May 22, he was granted bail on a number of conditions.

These included that he stay out of the Dublin 2 area and be of sober habits and good behaviour.

Judge Deirdre Gearty warned that he risked being held on remand in prison if he broke the bail terms.

Berkeley didn't heed the judge's warning, but there were no consequences for him.

Over the following weeks, he was observed by individual gardaí several times flouting the bail conditions.

However, on each of those occasions no move was made to have his bail revoked.

The apparent bail breaches also seemed to have escaped attention when Berkeley was arrested and questioned about the rape. Investigators did not have approval from the Director of Public Prosecutions to bring charges by the time Berkeley's period of detention had elapsed.

But instead of seeking to keep him off the streets by applying for the revocation of his bail on the graffiti charges, Berkeley was allowed go free.

His release was front page news and sparked an outcry.

It would be another three days before an application was made to revoke bail.

On July 21, District Court Judge Michael Walsh heard of a list of incidents and sightings, any of which would have been reason enough for gardaí to apply for the revocation of bail at an earlier date.

One garda gave evidence of seeing Berkeley at another pub in the Dublin 2 area on May 29.

The same garda also spotted him across the road from The George on June 4 and July 8.

Another garda said he had arrested Berkeley on Eustace Street in Dublin 2 on June 29 and charged him with offences under the Public Order Act.

Berkeley was granted station bail for those offences.

Yet another garda testified to seeing Berkeley on South Great George's Street, close to The George, at 11.44pm on July 5.

The garda was aware of Berkeley's bail conditions and directed him to leave the area.

He recorded the matter on the Pulse system but did not inform the garda who had been conducting the graffiti investigation "at that time".

Judge Walsh observed that there were "clear and overwhelming evidence" of breach of bail conditions. Later that day Berkeley was finally charged with the Spanish student's rape.

At that hearing, the court was told he had a "significant history" of mental health problems.

While in custody awaiting arraignment on the rape charges, Berkeley was acquitted over the incident at The George but received a two-and-a-half month sentence in relation to the Eustace Street public order charges.

Last month he received a two-and-a-half year sentence after pleading guilty to possessing a realistic imitation firearm in a public place. A court heard he had been walking around near Dublin Airport and Santry with an imitation AK-47 assault rifle in May 2016.

In 2015, he received a suspended sentence for carrying an imitation rifle in Dublin city centre. The court heard he wanted to see how long he could go around with it before being apprehended by gardaí.

