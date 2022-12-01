| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Rapist Michael Murray loses court challenge after throwing Bible at judge

Convicted rapist Michael Murray Expand

Close

Convicted rapist Michael Murray

Convicted rapist Michael Murray

Convicted rapist Michael Murray

Tim Healy

Convicted rapist Michael Murray has lost a High Court challenge over his loss of prison privileges after he threw a Bible at a judge who had just sentenced him to 16 years

He threw the Bible, narrowly missing Judge Karen O’Connor, in July 2021 after he was sentenced for threats to kill against his legal team.

Most Watched

Privacy