Rapist has his jail time extended for uninsured driving

Daryl McCarthy, of Whitechapel Crescent in Blanchardstown, admitted raping a 19-year-old during a burglary Expand

Eimear Cotter

AN INTRUDER serving 10 years after he raped a 19-year-old woman in her home has had his jail-time extended after he admitted three counts of driving without insurance.

Daryl McCarthy (29) received the lengthy sentence in July after he admitted raping the young woman after breaking into her home while she slept. He was armed with a crowbar.

