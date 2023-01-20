| 0.2°C Dublin

Rapist given ‘extraordinarily lenient’ sentence because he can't speak English has term increased

Mr Justice Birmingham said that a probation report describing Costel Pirvu's attitude towards his victim was "very disturbing”.

Prison. Stock image Expand

Paul Neilan

A high-risk sex offender who raped a woman three times after grabbing her on a side-street late at night has had his jail term increased, with the Court of Appeal finding that the discount he received for being a non-English speaker in an Irish prison was "excessive". Returning judgement yesterday, Mr Justice George Birmingham said the court also found it surprising that the trial judge had placed "little emphasis" on the fact that Costel Pirvu (39) has a previous conviction for attempted rape.

Mr Justice Birmingham said that a probation report describing Pirvu's attitude towards his victim was "very disturbing", with the reporting finding that he displayed no remorse or empathy and on occasion took a derogatory view of the victim.

