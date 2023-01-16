| 0.2°C Dublin

Rapist given ‘extraordinarily lenient prison sentence because he can’t speak English’, court hears

Paul Neilan

A violent offender who raped a woman on a side-street and then falsely imprisoned her in his home, raping her twice more, was given an extraordinarily lenient sentence because he can't speak English, the State has argued at the Court of Appeal.

Costel Pirvu (39) formerly with an address in a town in the west of Ireland, was found guilty of three counts of rape and one of false imprisonment after a nine-day trial at the Central Criminal Court last year. He had pleaded not guilty on all counts and was jailed for six and a half years.

