Rapist avoids driving ban as judge told he needs license ‘for his personal safety’

Gerald Verner (photo by Sunday World) Expand

Close

Paul Higgins

A man previously convicted of rape has avoided a driving ban after a judge heard he needs his licence “for his personal safety”.

Instead of a driving ban, Gerald Verner (33) was handed £300 in fines and six penalty points for driving without insurance or a licence on September 29 last year.

