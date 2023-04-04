Rapist avoids driving ban as judge told he needs license ‘for his personal safety’

A man previously convicted of rape has avoided a driving ban after a judge heard he needs his licence “for his personal safety”.

Instead of a driving ban, Gerald Verner (33) was handed £300 in fines and six penalty points for driving without insurance or a licence on September 29 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that just after 4pm police stopped a Land Rover vehicle on the Belfast Road in Templepatrick.

Verner was driving and while police enquiries showed he had no driving licence, he claimed he did and used his mobile phone to show the officers a photograph of his driving licence.

It transpired however that Verner, formerly from Forthriver Park in north Belfast, had been banned from driving in 2019 and had not reapplied for his licence or sat an extended driving test as he would have been required to do.

Defence solicitor John Murphy conceded that Verner “has a bad driving record” and that while he had an insurance policy, the fact he was driving without a licence voided that policy.

“His licence is important to him,” said the solicitor, but when pushed by District Judge Nigel Broderick, he said Verner “has issues I would rather not go into in open court.”

“I can read between the lines, but you have to give me something,” said the judge and Mr Murphy told him the licence would be “for his own personal safety, if I can put it that way — he has been moved out of an area for his own safety.”

Last Thursday, Verner was charged with three offences arising from an incident at Happy Town, a children’s soft play area on the Portaferry Road in Ards, on January 27, this year.

Verner was accused of common assault of a male complainant, using disorderly behaviour at Happy Town and causing criminal damage to the complainant’s clothing.

In March 2012, former soldier Verner was jailed after he admitted the “ghastly and cruel” oral rape and false imprisonment of a woman he assaulted and threatened to kill.

Verner had taken the woman prisoner, sexually attacked her, threatened to kill her and punched and kicked her in the face at his former home in Forthriver Park in north Belfast.

He served seven years in prison before he was released on licence.

District Judge Broderick said it was “not without some considerable hesitation, because he has a poor record, that he won’t be disqualified but he will have nine points on his licence.”

Imposing the fines and six penalty points, the judge warned that if Verner has any other driving offences in the next three years, “it’s highly likely that he will be disqualified for at least six months”.

