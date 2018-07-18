A CONVICTED rapist approached a 10-year-old girl in public toilets at a Dublin shopping centre, showed her a condom and asked if she knew how to use it.

Rapist asked girl (10) in shopping centre toilets if she knew how to use condom

Paul Davis (55) went to the ladies' toilets in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, where he met the young girl and began asking her questions about a condom he was holding.

The girl left the toilets and told her mother, who raised the alarm, leading to Davis's arrest the following day, a court heard.

ADJOURNED

Davis, who was jailed for 10 years in the 1990s for rape, had been drinking heavily at the time he met the girl in the shopping centre and did not remember what happened but accepted the facts of the case.

It was adjourned for the purpose of a pre-sentence probation report.

Davis, of Casement Road, Finglas, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace, contrary to common law.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened on June 29, 2016. Garda Bernard Connaughton said the accused met the girl in the shopping centre toilets on the day.

He had a condom in his hand and asked her if she knew what it was, Gda Connaughton said.

He then asked her more questions about it - if she knew how to open it, use it and put it on, he said. The little girl left the scene and went and told her mother what happened.

The accused returned to the shopping centre the following day and was arrested.

When questioned, he said he was in the toilets on the day and did not remember what happened.

Davis had a severe drink problem and "didn't recall the entirety of the previous day".

He had a number of previous convictions, including one for rape in 1998, for which he was given a 10-year sentence, Gda Connaughton said.

PROBATION

Defence counsel Michael Hanahoe asked Judge Simms to order a probation report before finalising the case, saying this would show the accused's circumstances and give the court some insight.

He said Davis's parents had died, there was a dispute in relation to the family home, where he was not allowed in it, and he had been drinking heavily.

State solicitor Michael Durkan said that if the girl did wish to make a statement and if that was available, he would make sure a copy was given to the defence.

Judge Simms remanded the defendant on continuing bail, to appear in court in September.

He did not address the court during the brief hearing.

Online Editors