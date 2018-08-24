AN alleged rapist threatened a terrified American tourist that he would “bury her in the ground” after killing her and cutting her into little pieces, a court has heard.

Rape accused 'threatened to kill US tourist, put her in a bag and bury her', court hears

The accused (30) repeatedly raped the woman during a “prolonged, horrific” attack in a west Dublin park and asked if she wanted to be “in a bag while she was being buried”, it is alleged.

According to gardai, the man led the woman to believe that he had a knife and she was still “considerably shaken” and feared for her safety following the alleged attack in June.

PUB

The accused, who had already been denied bail on a rape charge, had a second count of rape brought against him yesterday arising from the same incident.

Judge John Cheatle refused to grant him bail on the latest charge at Dublin District Court and remanded him in custody for the preparation of a book of evidence.

The accused is now facing two counts of raping the woman at Corduff Park in west Dublin on June 20.

Objecting to bail, Garda Tara Byrne said it was alleged that the woman and the accused met on June 19 at a pub, where they had a conversation before leaving and going to his home.

They later went to the park and the woman, who is in her 20s, entered it “hesitantly”, Gda Byrne said.

There, it was alleged the man forced her to perform oral sex on him before “non-consensual vaginal sex took place”.

After this, it was alleged the man again forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The accused was extremely violent throughout, grabbed the woman by the neck and said, “do what you are told or I will kill you”, Gda Byrne said.

He made a number of violent threats to her during the prolonged attack and led her to believe that he was in possession of a knife, the garda added.

“He said he would kill her, he would slice her face up, he would cut her into little pieces and bury her in the ground,” Gda Byrne said.

At one stage, “he asked her if she wanted to be in a bag while she was being buried”, she added.

It was alleged he attempted to strangle her using her own scarf.

Before leaving, he also told her she was lucky he did not cut her up, the garda said.

There was extensive CCTV footage and the alleged victim was seen exiting the park in a frightened and disorientated state and in a “considerable state of undress”.

SHAKEN

The evidence against the defendant was strong, Gda Byrne added.

“She is considerably shaken and remains in fear of her safety,” she said of the alleged victim.

The DPP had directed trial on indictment. Applying for bail, solicitor John Quinn said the accused enjoyed a presumption of innocence.

The defendant, who can appeal the bail decision in the High Court, is due to appear at Cloverhill District Court on August 30.

