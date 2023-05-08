Radio DJ Nikki Hayes sent for trial accused of laundering €15k in crime proceeds
Andrew Phelan
A RADIO DJ has been sent for trial accused of laundering €15,000 in crime proceeds through her bank account.
Latest Courts
Radio DJ Nikki Hayes sent for trial accused of laundering €15k in crime proceeds
State to oppose Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch bid to have legal costs covered after murder trial
Manicurist caught in drug deal near Dublin garda station was like a ‘rabbit in the headlights’
Man found standing outside a house with pants below his waist had ‘inordinate amount of alcohol’
Businessman Illann Power risks two more charges after switching plea to not guilty in court
Former RTÉ journalist convicted of sex assault on sleeping partner refused appeal
Doctor faces losing substantial defamation settlement to long-standing creditors
Dad was caught dealing crack cocaine
Blood-covered man abused gardaí who tried to help him after he was attacked on night out
Girl (16) settles for €145,000 after fall from horse she claimed was spooked by other horse during lesson
Top Stories
From Casablanca to A Clockwork Orange: Ireland was a cut above the rest for censorship
‘Full duck or no dinner’ – study finds a harmful binge-drinking culture among inter-county GAA players
‘We didn’t lose Gareth, Christina Anderson took him’, family of man stabbed to death tell of their pain
Son of elderly man hacked to death tells murderer ‘you won’t be playing happy families when the sentence is read out’
Latest NewsMore
The Throw-In Football Podcast: ‘There are a few hurling guys crying out about not getting a game on TV’
Son of elderly man hacked to death tells murderer ‘you won’t be playing happy families when the sentence is read out’
Latest | Munster lose four stars to head injuries ahead of Saturday’s URC semi-final clash with Leinster
Irish visitors will no longer require Covid vaccination to enter US
What time, what channel and all you need to know about Real Madrid v Manchester City
Former ‘Yotties’ unite for annual working party on Royal Yacht Britannia
Radio DJ Nikki Hayes sent for trial accused of laundering €15k in crime proceeds
Late Late Show: The contenders still in running to be new host
‘We didn’t lose Gareth, Christina Anderson took him’, family of man stabbed to death tell of their pain
Christina Applegate says she ‘probably won’t work on camera again’ after MS diagnosis