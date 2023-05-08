Radio DJ Nikki Hayes sent for trial accused of laundering €15k in crime proceeds

Eimear O Keeffe (43), with an address at The Way, Hunter’s Run in Dublin 15, pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) Photo: Paddy Cummins© Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

Andrew Phelan

A RADIO DJ has been sent for trial accused of laundering €15,000 in crime proceeds through her bank account.