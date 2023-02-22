Radio DJ Nikki Hayes facing trial accused of laundering €15,000 in criminal proceeds

Radio DJ Nikki Hayes is facing trial accused of laundering €15,000 in criminal proceeds through her bank account.

Ms Hayes, real name Eimear O’Keeffe, appeared in Dublin District Court yesterday on money laundering charges following alleged offences in 2020.

The former RTÉ 2FM and Classic Hits star was granted bail and her case was adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Hayes (43), with an address at The Way, Hunter’s Run in Dublin 15, is accused of three counts of possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct – money credited to her account – under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act.

The offences are alleged to have happened at Permanent TSB on Main Street, Blanchardstown, and the charge alleges she believed or was reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

A detective from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau told Judge Bryan Smyth he charged the accused before the court sitting at 9.55am yesterday and she made no reply to either count after caution. She was handed copies of the charge sheets.

The first charge is that Ms Hayes received €10,000 into her account on November 6, 2020, the garda said.

The other two alleged offences took place on November 5, when she allegedly received sums of €2,400 and €2,600 into her account.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment, meaning the accused will be sent to the Circuit Court for a jury trial when a book of evidence is ready.

The judge asked why the case was being dealt with at Dublin District Court instead of Blanchardstown District Court.

He said from the charges, it appeared the offences were alleged to have happened in Blanchardstown and noted that the accused had an address in Dublin 15.

The detective said garda management had directed the case to Dublin District Court and said the alleged offences “actually happened online”.

The judge granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required. Gardaí did not object to bail or seek any conditions.

Defence solicitor Andrew Broderick applied for free legal aid, saying his client had no assets and was in receipt of social welfare.

The judge granted legal aid and remanded the accused on bail to appear in court again on a date in April.

Ms Hayes, who had been in garda custody but sat in the court’s public gallery, was not required to speak during the hearing. She has not yet indicated how she intends to plead to the charges and left after signing the bail bond.

Ms Hayes has spoken of and written about her mental health struggles in recent years, with a book on the issue, Crying into the Saucepan, published in 2017.