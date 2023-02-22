| 3.8°C Dublin

Radio DJ Nikki Hayes facing trial accused of laundering €15,000 in criminal proceeds

Andrew Phelan and Ken Foy

Radio DJ Nikki Hayes is facing trial accused of laundering €15,000 in criminal proceeds through her bank account.

Ms Hayes, real name Eimear O’Keeffe, appeared in Dublin District Court yesterday on money laundering charges following alleged offences in 2020.

