Rachel Allen’s son Joshua (21) set to vigorously contest cocaine charge

JOSHUA Allen, a son of television chef and author Rachel Allen, will be vigorously defending a charge of possession of cocaine.

The 21-year-old, who is a great grandson of Ballymaloe founder Myrtle Allen, had a court date fixed for a hearing in respect of a charge being brought against him by Cork gardaí over alleged drug possession.

Allen of Ballinamona, Shanagarry, Co Cork faces a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, on July 10 2020 at the Pontoon, Midleton Co Cork.

The charge is brought contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act and involves simple possession.

No value for the substance involved was given in court.

Judge Alec Gabbet was told at Midleton District Court that the matter was in the court list simply to fix a date for hearing.

The 21-year-old was not in court for the brief listing having been given an exemption from attending.

Judge Gabbet fixed a hearing date for May 13 next at Midleton District Court.

Allen will be required to attend that hearing.

The court was told the young man intends to vigorously contest the single charge.

Defence solicitor, Don Ryan, confirmed to the court that his client will be pleading not guilty and vehemently contesting the allegation.

The court was told that amongst the defence witnesses will be an engineer.

Judge Gabbet queried why that kind of expert evidence would be involved in a case brought under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“I am trying to understand why you would need an engineer in a drug case," he said.

Mr Ryan explained that on the night of the alleged incident, his client will maintain he was not in possession of any controlled drug.

Further, because of the darkness of the evening involved, there could be no identification as to the individual in possession of any substance.

The engineer is being called by the defence to offer evidence that, at the time and date, the location in question was indeed very dark with poor local lighting.

“He says it was not him,” Mr Ryan told the court.

The young man is the eldest son of TV chef and author, Rachel Allen, and her husband, Isaac, both of whom are closely associated with Ireland's culinary industry and Ballymaloe Cookery School in east Cork.

He is also the grandson of celebrity chef Darina Allen and the great-grandson of the late Ballymaloe founder, Myrtle Allen.