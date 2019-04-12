Rachel Allen's son Joshua signs guilty pleas to drug charges at Ballymaloe Cookery School

The teenage son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen was remanded to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on signed pleas of guilty to drugs charges involving both cannabis and cocaine at the world-renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School.

Joshua Allen (19), the eldest son of Rachel and Isaac Allen, appeared before Midleton District Court on a total of six charges contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

Four of the charges involved possession and possession for sale or supply of drugs, namely cannabis and cocaine, at Ballymaloe Cookery School in east Cork on August 30, 2018.

The most serious count involved a charge brought contrary to Section 15(A) of the Misuse of Drugs Act that Allen, at Ballymaloe Cookery School, in Shanagarry, Cork, had possession for sale or supply of a controlled drug, cannabis, with a value over €13,000.

Two charges included possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Ballinamona, Shanagarry, on September 5, 2018.

The defendant, who turns 20 in November, currently lives at the Ballinamona address.

He arrived at Midleton District Court shortly before 10.30am flanked by his solicitor, Don Ryan. His parents were not in court.

The defendant, who appeared wearing a smart blue suit and shirt, did not speak during the hearing beyond confirming his identity.

He sat in the main gallery of the Midleton court.

Allen's case was first in the lengthy court list.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has indicated that the matter be dealt with on indictment. The DPP has consented to the matter being sent forward on a signed plea of guilty. That is what is happening," Inspector Tony O'Sullivan said.

Mr Ryan confirmed the pleas to Judge Brian Sheridan.

"That is correct - he is going forward on signed pleas of guilty," he said.

Inspector Sean McCarthy said that, after being cautioned and charged yesterday, the defendant made no reply to gardaí.

Judge Sheridan remanded the teen on bail to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on May 8.

Gardaí had no objection to a remand on bail, though he will be required to sign on at a Garda station three times each week, surrender his passport and undertake not to apply for any new travel documents.

The defendant must also remain within the jurisdiction and live at Ballinamona, Shanagarry.

The teen left the court immediately after the hearing and was driven away in a 2019-registered silver Land Rover Discovery Sport.

He is the grandson of Darina Allen and the great-grandson of the late Myrtle Allen, founder of the Ballymaloe cookery empire in east Cork.

Allen was arrested last September after the controlled delivery of a parcel with a US postmark to an address in east Cork.

Rachel and Isaac Allen issued a statement at that time, saying they were "absolutely devastated" by what had happened.

Irish Independent