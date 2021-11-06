Quinn family succeeds in campaign to erase press coverage of lavish lifestyle

Members of ex-billionaire Seán Quinn’s family have mounted a successful campaign to have press coverage about their past ‘forgotten’ by Google.

Dozens of articles featuring Mr Quinn and his adult children have been ‘delisted’ by the world’s most popular internet search engine, including pieces about their extensive legal travails, lifestyles and a lavish family wedding involving a €100,000 cake.

The articles include an Irish Independent report about allegations made in court by the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) that the children used the Quinn Group as “their personal bank” and took €1.95bn out of the company.

The move to ‘delist’ the articles followed requests made to Google under EU privacy laws, known as the ‘right to erasure’ or ‘right to be forgotten’.

It means certain news stories about Mr Quinn and his children will no longer appear in the results of Google searches using specific names and ­personal identifiers.

While the articles still exist, they will be harder to find via the search engine.

Individuals have been able to make requests to internet search engines for the removal of links resulting from a search of their name since a 2014 Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) ruling.

The court said search engines must consider requests to delist links which are “inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant, or excessive”, taking into account public-interest factors such as the individual’s role in public life.

But the decision has proved highly controversial amid evidence public figures have attempted to use it as a means of reputation management.

In Ireland, delisting requests have been made by 67 politicians or government officials and 146 people described as non-governmental public figures since 2016, according to figures provided by Google.

Eighty corporate entities have also made requests, even though corporations usually don’t have rights to delist content for search queries based on their corporate name.

Google says it uses criteria aligned to European Commission guidelines for the implementation of the CJEU ruling when deciding on requests.

It has delisted weblinks in 45pc of cases where it received a request to do so in Ireland.

In the case of the Quinns, the Irish Independent is aware the web addresses for at least 26 press articles featuring members of the family were delisted in September following requests to Google. Webpages for 105 articles and 20 photographs of members of the family were delisted last month.

Mr Quinn (73) was once Ireland’s richest man but lost his fortune and control of the Quinn Group after making disastrous stock market bets on Anglo Irish Bank.

In 2012 he was adjudicated bankrupt and jailed for contempt for preventing the seizure of international assets by Anglo’s successor, IBRC.

A dispute over personal guarantees given to Anglo was settled in 2019 when his five children, Sean Jr, Ciara, Aoife, Brenda and Colette, consented to judgments totalling €440.7m in favour of IBRC.

The siblings had sued IBRC claiming they should not be held liable for €2.34bn in loans advanced by Anglo in 2007 and 2008 to fund losses from the stock market speculation.

As part of the settlement a stay was put on the execution of the judgments and the Quinns co-operated with IBRC’s efforts to recover €455m worth of international property assets which were subject of an alleged asset-stripping scheme.

The delisted articles included pieces about the family’s battle with IBRC, the imprisonment of Seán Quinn for contempt and the temporary freezing of his children’s bank accounts.

There were also several articles relating to the lavish wedding of Ciara Quinn in 2007, including reports a €100,000 cake was flown in from New York and that the bill was charged to a Quinn company.

Another delisted piece recounted how IBRC’s counsel Paul Gallagher told the High Court that while the Quinn children drew modest salaries and portrayed themselves as living modest lifestyles, the reality was “very different”.

He claimed €1m was spent on Ciara Quinn’s wedding at the then Quinn-owned Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan and that the money was never repaid after the hotel was taken over by IBRC.

Mr Gallagher alleged the children engaged in “a sophisticated and devious fraud” by taking assets out of the family’s international property group. The claims were denied by the children.

A request to the family for comment, submitted via Seán Quinn’s QuinnBet business, was not responded to.