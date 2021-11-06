| 8.8°C Dublin

Quinn family succeeds in campaign to erase press coverage of lavish lifestyle

Google delists dozens of articles on court battles and even €100,000 wedding cake

Colette and (right) Brenda Quinn, daughters of businessman, Sean Quinn, with Sean Quinn Jnr and his wife, Karen Woods behind. Expand
Sean and Patricia Quinn Expand
Brenda and Colette Quinn Expand
Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Members of ex-billionaire Seán Quinn’s family have mounted a successful campaign to have press coverage about their past ‘forgotten’ by Google.

Dozens of articles featuring Mr Quinn and his adult children have been ‘delisted’ by the world’s most popular internet search engine, including pieces about their extensive legal travails, lifestyles and a lavish family wedding involving a €100,000 cake.

The articles include an Irish Independent report about allegations made in court by the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) that the children used the Quinn Group as “their personal bank” and took €1.95bn out of the company.

