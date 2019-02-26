Quinn director seeks restraining order after 'vicious attack'

A director at one of businessman Sean Quinn's former companies is seeking a restraining order after he was allegedly subjected to a "vicious attack", the Belfast High Court has heard.

Kevin Lunney's lawyer claimed he was targeted earlier this month as part of a wider campaign involving arson attacks, firebombs and harassment of executives.

Mr Lunney is a director of Co Fermanagh-based firm Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).

The company is made up of elements of the old business empire founded by former tycoon Sean Quinn Sr.

Mr Quinn has repeatedly publicly condemned all attacks on those now running QIH.

Injunction proceedings have been brought against Fermanagh man Bernard McGovern.

In court yesterday, barrister Peter Girvan, representing Mr Lunney, confirmed he was seeking an order to stop any further alleged harassment. The application involves securing an exclusion zone around the executive's home.

Mr Girvan claimed his client was "viciously attacked" just over the Border in Co Cavan on February 1. Gardaí are continuing with a criminal investigation into the alleged assault.

According to Mr Girvan, the incident formed part of a wider, "troubling" background in the area. "There's been a harassment campaign against the directors and their families," he said. "It includes arson attacks, firebombs and an online campaign."

With Mr McGovern yet to secure legal aid, no submissions were made on his behalf, but judge Mr Justice Paul Maguire was told a legal point may be raised about the court's jurisdiction to hear the case. The application was adjourned until later this week.

Irish Independent