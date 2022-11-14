Qatari royals may try to block Irish lawsuits by Olympic hero’s son over luxury hotel group

Two Qatari royals may try to block defamation and conspiracy actions being taken against them by the son of an Irish Olympic hero from being heard in Dublin, the High Court has been told.

Ronnie Delany Jr (58), a project management consultant, issued two sets of proceedings against the royals and the Maybourne Hotels Group after his right of access to luxury hotels in London and France was removed.

But the court heard today there could be a challenge to its jurisdiction to hear the lawsuits.

The group owns and operates the exclusive Berkeley, Claridge’s and Connaught hotels in London, as well as the Maybourne Riviera hotel in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, which Mr Delany had been helping to develop.

He was excluded from the hotels last April following upheaval in the boardroom.

The Dublin-based businessman is a long-time associate of Belfast-born property developer Paddy McKillen, who was ousted from the group’s board, apparently due to an argument with the Qataris over the value of his stake in the business.

The exclusion of Mr Delany, son of the Olympic 1,500 metre gold medallist of the same name, has been speculated to be part of scorched earth tactics by the Qataris against associates of Mr McKillen.

In his proceedings, Mr Delany alleges he was defamed in letters sent last April purporting to exclude him from the hotels.

The defendants include Maybourne Hotels Limited and two prominent members of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani royal family. They are a former Emir, or monarch, of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, and former prime minister Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Jabber Al Thani.

Both were instrumental in the creation of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and are reported to be the ultimate owners of Maybourne Hotels.

One of Mr Delany’s actions relates to his exclusion from the French hotel, while the other relates to his exclusion from the London hotels.

The court had been due to hear a motion from Mr Delany today for both sets of proceedings to be case managed and heard simultaneously.

Mr Delany’s counsel Paul McGarry SC, instructed by international law firm Clark Hill, said that while there was consent from the Maybourne defendants for case management, there may be a challenge to the proceedings being heard in Ireland.

“It is anticipated that there may be a challenge to jurisdiction,” he told Mr Justice Brian O’Moore.

The judge set a deadline of December 14 for the filing of any motion challenging jurisdiction.

The cases will be mentioned in court again on December 15.

Should a jurisdictional challenge go ahead, the Maybourne side are likely to argue that the events complained off allegedly occurred in jurisdictions outside of Ireland.

However, Mr Delany’s lawyers are likely to point to the alleged circulation of defamatory letters in Ireland as a reason for the proceedings to be heard in Dublin.

It is understood at least one of the letters was sent to Mr McKillen.

Mr McKillen sold his stake in the Qatari sovereign wealth fund in 2015, but the deal involved him entering a contract to run the hotels until December 2022.

After he was ousted, the Financial Times reported the move was part of an argument over the value of Mr McKillen’s stake. It said Mr McKillen was due to receive a deferred payout, with the stake speculated to be worth more than €1.2bn.