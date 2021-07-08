Punter who claimed she was defamed by employee at bookmakers loses €75,000 damages claim

A regular punter, who claimed she had been defamed by a staff member at bookmakers Sean Graham, lost a €75,000 claim for damages today in the Circuit Civil Court.

Dismissing the claim of stay-at-home mother Emer Long, (32) Judge Pauline Codd said feeling hurt or embarrassed at words that were spoken did not constitute defamation of character.

Ms Long, of St Barnabas Gardens, East Wall, Dublin 3, told the court she was a regular at Sean Graham’s bookie shop at East Wall Road and about the last week in January 2019 she had cashed in a bet in which she had won €130.

She told barrister Eamon Marray, counsel for Sean Graham’s East Wall Road shop, that on the day she collected her winnings she had placed the money in her purse as soon as it had been given to her.

Long said that in the middle of February 2019 she had been approached by an employee of Grahams after she had picked up her child from school. On a public roadway she had said: “Excuse me, you owe a colleague of mine money because she paid you too much.”

She told Judge Codd the words had been spoken aggressively and she had been shocked, upset and embarrassed. She did not know what the staff member was talking about and claimed a number of people had overheard the remark. She had also been told: “Go back to the shop and sort it out.”

The court heard Grahams had discovered they had overpaid on the bet by €50.

Mr Marray, who appeared with Clark Hill Solicitors, in a full defence denied the staff member had published the allegations in terms alleged by Ms Long or that the words could be understood to mean she was a criminal and had stolen money.

Judge Codd accepted a submission by Mr Marray that being hurt or embarrassed by something that is said does not amount to defamation and she dismissed the claim.

She said that in the circumstances she would not make an order for costs against Ms Long.