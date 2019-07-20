Publisher Trevor White to keep his family home after ruling

Publisher Trevor White has resolved a High Court dispute with a fund which will allow him to keep his family home.

In separate but related proceedings, Feniton Property Finance secured a judgment for €3.9m against Mr White's parents Peter White and Alicia White, and two related companies for the balance of monies it claims are outstanding from loans advanced over a decade ago.

The actions, concerning Trevor White and members of his family were taken by Feniton, arose following the breakdown of a settlement agreement entered into in May 2017 in relation to a number of loan facilities advanced in 2005.

The loans were from Bank of Scotland Ireland to Peter, Alicia and Trevor White, and a related company to a trust into which ownership of the house at Mountpleasant Square, Ranelagh, Dublin.

The trustees of the trust, the Mountpleasant Settlement, are Trevor White and his parents. The loans were later bought by Feniton.

Feniton made a demand for payment of those loans, which it claims was not satisfied. Following the breakdown of the settlement agreement, the fund appointed Ken Tyrrell as receiver and issued proceedings, seeking judgment against Trevor, Peter and Alicia White.

Feniton and the receiver also sought an injunction against Mr White, his wife Susan Jane White, and his parents seeking possession of the property.

The dispute, which was opposed, was listed before Mr Justice Michael Quinn yesterday. Rossa Fanning SC with Stephen Byrne Bl for Feniton said that the matter had been resolved on terms that would have the effect of allowing Trevor White remain in his home.

Irish Independent