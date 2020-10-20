Publicans suing FBD seek aggravated damages as case nears conclusion

Shuttered: Lemon and Duke is one of the pubs taking action against FBD

Publicans suing FBD Insurance over its refusal to indemnify them for losses incurred by the Covid pandemic are seeking aggravated damages, the Commercial Court was told.

Michael Cush, senior counsel for two of the Dublin-based pubs, said it is “very difficult” to see the basis for which FBD had seen fit to defend the proceedings given its obligations to customers.

Having heard the evidence of Paul Shanahan, the FBD sales executive who sold a policy to bar Lemon & Duke, and Kate Tobin, the company’s chief underwriting officer, Mr Cush put it to the court to consider making an award for aggravated damages.

Sean’s Bar in Athlone, The Leopardstown Inn, Sinnott’s bar and Lemon & Duke in Dublin, are taking legal action against the insurer as they believe a clause in their policies entitles them to recover losses suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clause states they are covered if forced to close in the event of “outbreaks of a contagious or infectious disease on the premises or within 25 miles of same”.

It is FBD’s position that the closure of bars was not due to an outbreak of Covid-19 on the premises or within 25 miles, but because of the “national situation”.

All the parties involved are making their closing submissions in the case this week.

James Doherty SC, representing Sinnott’s bar, described the case as “unique” in that both sides agree on the evidence submitted.

“The idea there is no cover because coronavirus is a pandemic isn’t a point which any witness adhered to,” he said.

He believes the evidence given by two FBD employees undermines the company’s argument “in a very significant way”.

He described the evidence put forward by Ms Tobin as “candid, honest and forthright”.

He said this case has put FBD’s obligations to its customers “under the spotlight”.

Mr Cush, in his closing submission, focused on the case of Lemon & Duke and the withdrawal of a representation made to its managing director, Noel Anderson, that the business would be covered for coronavirus if forced to close.

“It is an untenable position the defence has adopted,” he said.

Mr Anderson believed the side letter furnished to him on March 2 by Paul Shanahan meant he was entitled to compensation if Lemon & Duke had to shut due to the Covid pandemic.

“You see, nobody in FBD believes this representation to mean anything different to what the plaintiff contended it to mean,” Mr Cush said.

He alluded to how Ms Tobin, when asked under cross-examination about the withdrawal, described it as “an unfair thing to do”. Based on this, he asked the court to consider awarding aggravated damages.

Declan McGrath, senior counsel for FBD, intervened to record his discomfort with this. He asked Mr Cush to explain “precisely what was oppressive or wrong about the defence’s position”.

Mr Cush said he wasn’t criticising the legal team, he was criticising FBD.

He said it was “difficult to see the basis for which FBD has seen fit to defend these proceedings” given it understood the representation made to Mr Anderson.

Mr McGrath said it was “unsatisfactory” to raise aggravated damages in closing statements, but Mr Cush said it was mentioned in the pleadings.

The hearing continues.

