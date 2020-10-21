Publicans suing FBD could have sought pandemic cover elsewhere if they 'wanted to', court told 

FBD does not provide pandemic cover and publicans suing the company could have sought such insurance elsewhere if they “wanted to”, the Commercial Court was told.

On day nine of the hearing, Declan McGrath, senior counsel for FBD, said with the exception of Noel Anderson, managing director of the Lemon & Duke bar, none of the pub owners explicitly sought cover for the coronavirus pandemic.

In his closing submissions, Mr McGrath said: “FBD does not provide pandemic cover, the plaintiffs never sought pandemic cover… they’re a general insurer and general insurers don’t provide this cover.”

Experts called on behalf of FBD outlined how pandemic insurance is available on the London market and that many Irish brokers would have knowledge of this, he told the court.

“If the insured was concerned about obtaining cover for disease, they should have got this cover and could have got it if they actually wanted,” he said.

A person who is insured with FBD “doesn’t have to come to FBD” and is entitled to go to a broker and get quotations from any insurer in the market, Mr McGrath said.

Four pub groups are suing FBD over its refusal to indemnify them for losses incurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sean’s Bar in Athlone, The Leopardstown Inn, Sinnott’s bar and Lemon & Duke in Dublin, are taking legal action against the insurer as they believe a clause in their policies entitles them to recover compensation. .

The clause states their business is covered if forced to close in the event of “outbreaks of a contagious or infectious disease on the premises or within 25 miles of same”.

In the case of Lemon & Duke, a side letter was furnished on March 2 to Mr Anderson confirming this particular clause would cover his business for coronavirus in the event of an imposed closure.

The court previously heard how Mr Anderson switched insurers on the back of this representation, which was later withdrawn by FBD.

Mr McGrath described Mr Anderson in court today as “the canary in the coal mine as he saw the issue before everyone else”.

However, it was FBD’s position that the other publicans, Stephen Cooney of the Leopardstown Inn, Philip Byrne of Sean’s Bar and Chris Kelly of Sinnott’s bar, did not specifically seek out pandemic cover.

He alluded to the evidence of Mr Cooney, who said he saw the disease clause and thought of Sars in Hong Kong and how it devastated the restaurant industry, and foot and mouth in 2001.

“Mr Cooney said in his evidence he wasn’t considering a pandemic at the time,” Mr McGrath told the court.

He then addressed a meeting which took place between members of the Licensed Vintners’ Association (LVA) and the Government in March.

Mr McGrath said Mr Anderson, who is vice-chairman of the LVA, was present at that meeting.

Judge Denis McDonald pointed out that Mr Anderson was there in his capacity as vice-chairman of the LVA and questioned whether he was “wearing his LVA hat or his Inn on the Hibernian Way hat.”

Mr McGrath said you can’t disaggregate the two, to which Judge McDonald said Mr Anderson may have held a different view in both roles.

“It is clear from the evidence of Mr Andrson that there was discussions in the LVA about the desirability of there being a Government ordered closure rather than a voluntary closure and that fed into the meeting and the Government order,” Mr McGrath said.

Mr McGrath said this raised a question of “moral hazard, where you have the insured agitating to bring about the insured peril”.

Judge McDonald said he wasn’t aware the issue of moral hazard was being raised.

Mr McGrath said it wasn’t.

In his previous evidence, Mr Anderson said that the LVA doesn’t have the authority to close pubs and was summoned to the meeting by the Government.

It is FBD’s position that the closure of bars was not due to an outbreak of Covid on the premises or within 25 miles, but because of the “national situation”. It is arguing the disease clause does not include a pandemic.

The parties are this week making their closing submissions and the case is expected to conclude on Friday.

