Psychological reports ordered for teen (16) who slit throat of woman he met online

A COURT has ordered psychiatric and psychological reports on a 16-year-old boy who admitted cutting a woman’s throat in an attempted murder in Dun Laoghaire.

Mr Justice Michael White made a formal order for the reports this afternoon and deferred sentencing at the Central Criminal Court.

The accused, who was 15-years-old at the time of the attack, had met the then 25-year-old woman through a social media app when he took her to the seafront and knifed her, cutting into her windpipe.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to murder Stephanie Ng at Queen’s Road, Dun Laoghaire on 23 December, 2017.

Today, prosecutor Paul Burns SC said reports by a consultant psychiatrist and a clinical psychologist were required and would take 28 days to prepare.

Mr Justice White noted it was “quite a tight timeline in view of the complexities of the issues that both experts would have to deal with.”

The accused’s barrister asked if the court could also seek a report from Oberstown juvenile detention centre, where the boy is in custody.

The judge said he would request a report from the director of Oberstown in relation to anything considered relevant for the court’s attention before sentencing.

He then explained to the defendant, who was not accompanied by his parents, the reason for his further remand in custody to May 9.

The boy, dressed in blue jeans, a navy sweater and grey shirt stood and said “yes” when asked if he understood.

At a pre-sentence hearing last month, the court heard the accused and victim made contact through the Whisper app, where the boy pretended he was 19-years-old.

When they arranged to meet and he indicated that “he would bring her to a secret spot,” she jokingly said it sounded like “he was going to murder her."

He replied that he “did not think he could murder her.”

He made three suggestions that they go to derelict buildings but she declined and they went to the water’s edge where he suggested they take a selfie.

Ms Ng was grabbed from behind by the accused, who put her in a neck lock and started choking her while brandishing a knife.

The victim hand was lacerated as she tried to catch a hold of the knife and in a “calm and controlled voice,” he told her to stop screaming.

Ms Ng passed out and when she came around she made her way to the footpath, where she collapsed and passers-by came to her assistance.

One thought she was going to die.

She had a slash wound across her neck that cut through the trachea 75pc and damaged her voice box.

She also had stab injuries on her upper right arm and the base of her right thumb, had suffered significant blood loss and had aspirated blood into her lungs. She was put into a medically induced coma to be treated.

When arrested at his home, the accused asked: “Is this about the stabbing of that girl? I haven’t got the knife, I threw it in the ocean."

Gardai seized a book of drawings including one which “appears to show someone being cut up with a knife.”

Another entry had a reference to a “serial killer.”

In a victim impact statement, Ms Ng said her life had been "destroyed" by the attack and she would struggle to ever forgive the boy for his "demonic" actions.

“The scars you inflicted on my neck and hand will forever be a reminder of your demonic actions,” Ms Ng said, addressing the accused directly. “You tried a number of times that day to lure me to isolated locations in order to fulfil your urges. Your persistence down at the water’s edge showed how determined you were to have me dead.”

