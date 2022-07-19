‘Psychic swindler’ facing garda probe as court revokes debt deal over secret luxury villa in Lanzarote

A criminal investigation has been launched into a former accountant who secretly co-owned a luxury Spanish property when he secured a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) writing off millions of euro in debt.

Gardaí from the Corporate Enforcement Agency (CEA) initiated the probe after it emerged in the High Court that wedding solemniser Tom Colton – better known as “the psychic swindler” – was listed as a company director while restricted from doing so.

The court yesterday terminated PIAs secured by Colton (46) and his wife Linda (46) in February, writing off debts of €2.7m and €2m respectively and saving their family home, over their failure to disclose their ownership of a villa in Lanzarote. Tom Colton’s PIA reduced his debts, much of them property-related, from €4.3m to €1.6m.

But following the ruling, those write-offs no longer apply, the couple have lost protection from creditors and could face bankruptcy.

Their personal insolvency practitioner (PIP) Eugene McDarby applied for the terminations after the Irish Independent revealed in April that the Coltons had secretly bought a luxury holiday home with a private swimming pool and hot tub in Playa Blanca in September last year.

Judge said the debt relief system was 'conditioned on the honesty of debtors… debtors must fully disclose their affairs'

The purchase was made a fortnight before they filed sworn financial statements which made no mention of the property.

On top of this, it can now be revealed Tom Colton, who claims to be a medium who can communicate with the dead, is the subject of a criminal investigation by the CEA, the successor organisation to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.

Detectives attached to the CEA have obtained copies of legal papers from the PIA termination proceedings.

These outline how Colton was listed, using an Irish version of his name, as a director of the couple’s ‘spiritual’ wedding company Grá Agus Solas, for almost two years after his restriction.

Colton, from Celbridge, Co Kildare, received a four-year sentence, with the final 18 months suspended, in 2015 after admitting to stealing €320,000 from an elderly couple while working as their accountant. As a result of the conviction he was restricted as a director for five years from December 2014.

Despite the restriction, he was listed as a director of the company between August 2016 and May 2018.

Persons found guilty of acting as a director while restricted can face a fine of up to €5,000 and a prison term of up to six months.

In correspondence exhibited in court, Colton claimed not to have known about his restriction and said he immediately contacted his solicitor and resigned once he became aware.

Moving the application to terminate the PIAs last month, Keith Farry, counsel for Mr McDarby, said faith in the personal insolvency system was at stake.

It was the first time such an application had been made to the High Court.

The application was supported by the Coltons’ mortgage lender Mars Capital Finance, which said the integrity of the system depended on the accuracy of information supplied by debtors. Niall Ó hUiginn, counsel for Mars, said the fund had only voted in favour of the PIAs on the basis the information provided in them was true and accurate.

Under the PIAs, Mars had agreed to restructure the couple’s €681,000 mortgage debt, writing off around €40,000 and giving them a new 22-year term, with an attractive tracker rate, to repay the remainder.

The Coltons denied they were the beneficial owners of the Lanzarote property, known as Villa Penguina, claiming they were acting as trustees for Grá Agus Solas.

But the court heard this was the company through which they run their weddings business, that it was 100pc owned by Linda Colton, and that her husband had been a director and remained hands-on in the day-to-day running of the business.

The couple claimed the property was bought to provide a revenue stream for the company. They said they were advised it would be far more difficult for it to be purchased directly by the business, so they instead decided to purchase it in their own names.

An Irish Independent investigation established it was purchased with a mortgage of €178,500 from a Spanish bank and that significant sums had been spent renovating it. It is now worth around €400,000 and is being let to holidaymakers for up to €2,400 a week.

In affidavits, the Coltons said they took “full responsibility” for the non-disclosure but claimed this was “caused solely by a misunderstanding” on their behalf. Through their lawyers, they pleaded with the court not to terminate the PIAs, urging the court to order their PIP to prepare a proposal to vary the arrangements.

However, Mr Justice Alexander Owens said the application for the termination of the PIAs was “appropriate and proportionate”.

He said there were “significant omissions” from their financial statements which misled Mars into agreeing to the PIAs.

He said the omissions “involved serious non-compliance by the debtors with duties of good faith and full and honest disclosure in the personal insolvency arrangement process”.

The judge said the debt relief system was “conditioned on the honesty of debtors”.

“Debtors must fully disclose their affairs and put their best foot forward to meet their commitments in accordance with their means,” he said.

“If courts do not uphold these standards, statutory provisions designed to safeguard creditors and public interest in a rigorous process which is subject to meaningful judicial oversight are set at nought.”

The judge said that even if he made the benign assumption the trust was genuine, the couple were “seriously remiss in not advising their personal insolvency practitioner of these transactions”.

‘A spending spree on Spanish property and renovations’

He said he would not order that proposals to vary the arrangements be drawn up because the non-disclosures were “so significant as to make it impossible to conclude that they deserve a second chance”.

In his ruling, he observed that while their PIP was formulating proposals for their arrangements, “a spending spree on Spanish property and renovations was taking place”.

He said that while this activity was going on, Tom and Linda Colton were claiming “that they were pulling the bull by the tail”.

“They could only raise €15,000 to pay fees for the arrangements and their unsecured creditors. They could not afford existing monthly mortgage payments,” the judge said.

Former accountant Colton was dubbed “the psychic swindler” in news reports following his imprisonment for theft. Despite the conviction he remains registered with the Department of Social Protection as a solemniser of marriages.

Until recently he was an administrator and referee with Leinster Rugby, but he stepped away from these duties in May.