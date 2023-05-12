‘Psychic medium’ denies deception charge of telling siblings their deceased father said to hand over €10,000

Debbie Paget at the CCJ today. Photo: Paddy Cummins.© Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

Declan Brennan

A home carer and self-described psychic medium has denied deceiving two siblings of €10,200 by telling them their deceased father told them to give her the money.