Protest planned following 'thong' comments by lawyer in rape trial

A protest rally is planned over controversial comments about the underwear of a woman in a rape trial.

A protest rally is planned over controversial comments about the underwear of a woman in a rape trial.

Concern has been expressed by sexual violence and rape victim support networks over the closing argument comments in a Cork Circuit Criminal Court case. The senior counsel for the defence made remarks about the fact the 17-year-old complainant was wearing a thong.

"Does the evidence out-rule the possibility that she was attracted to the defendant and was open to meeting someone and being with someone," asked Elizabeth O'Connell SC.

"You have to look at the way she was dressed. She was wearing a thong with a lace front."

The jury of eight men and four women then took just 90 minutes of deliberation to reach their unanimous not-guilty verdict last week.

The Rosa Socialist Feminist Movement in Cork will hold a lunchtime protest to express their anger at the closing argument.

Solidarity's Councillor Fiona Ryan said clear action needed to be taken in relation to the language used in courts.

Irish Independent