Prosecutors in Regency murder trial hope to close their case later this week

Andrew Phelan

Prosecutors in the Regency murder trial hope to close their case later this week, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

The sitting judges were told today that an expert due to give evidence on Thursday about analysis of mobile phone records will be one of the last state witnesses.

