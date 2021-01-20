Prosecution service to pursue charges in connection with Fermanagh sex abuse allegations

THE Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Northern Ireland has decided to prosecute one person in connection with historical sexual abuse allegations in Co Fermanagh, Independent.ie can reveal.

A major investigation by the PSNI over the past 18 months has been examining claims of historical sexual abuse against children by several people over many decades.

Now one of those accused will end up in court after the PPS reviewed all the available evidence in an investigation file submitted by police.

Both the individual and the alleged victims were notified about the development by the PPS last month by specialist detectives working on the case.

It’s believed the PSNI will soon pass additional investigation files to the PPS in due course and decisions will then be taken on whether to prosecute others.

However, a spokeswoman for the PPS said due to the ongoing police investigation, “it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this stage”.

To date, more than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with allegations of historical sexual abuse in Co Fermanagh. Last August, 11 of those arrests took place in counties Fermanagh, Antrim and Derry and one property was also searched.

While the PSNI said the organisation “does not comment on individual cases”, a spokesman confirmed files "will continue to be submitted to the PPS for consideration”.

“Our inquiries into the allegations of historical sexual abuse in Co Fermanagh are ongoing and Public Protection detectives are actively working on all of the reports made to us and are focused on gathering all relevant evidence,” she said.

The police investigation into the claims was sparked by a long-standing investigation by Enniskillen-based newspaper The Impartial Reporter which published dozens of allegations from men and women who came forward to say they had been abused decades ago.

The allegations also prompted protests on the streets, public rallies and were the subject of radio and television documentaries.

Online Editors