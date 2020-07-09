Prosecution case against Adrian Donohoe murder accused concludes

THE prosecution has concluded its case against the man accused of the capital murder of detective garda Adrian Donohoe.

Two witnesses were expected to be called this morning to be examined by the defence but the court was informed that they were not required.

The trial began on January 27 at the Central Criminal Court and has been running for over five months.

The jury did not hear evidence over a two month period between March and May due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with measures taken by the court to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

Witnesses living in New York were also expected to travel to Dublin to give evidence but instead gave testimony via-video link from the US because of the global health crisis.

Aaron Brady is on trial charged with the murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused is also charged with robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

Mr Brady (29), of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

This morning lead counsel Brendan Grehan SC informed the jury that the prosecution case has now ended.

The presiding judge, Mr Justice Michael White, told the 13-person panel that there are certain matters the court has to deal with in their absence which will take a couple of days. He said they will be required again on Monday morning.

The prosecution were expected to tender two witnesses to be examined by the defence this morning.

Special Agent Matt Katske, attached to the Department of Homeland Security, and retired detective inspector Pat Marry were scheduled to be called.

However, defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC informed the court that they would not be required.

The final prosecution witness, Inspector Mark Phillips, was earlier recalled and cross-examined in relation to a police report on the detention of a US witness at his home last year.

Daniel Cahill, who has given evidence that he heard the accused admit on three occasions to shooting a guard, was detained on July 25.

Insp Phillips agreed with counsel that he was supplied with a report by the Yonkers Police Department last September outlining the incident.

The report, read out to the court by Insp Phillips, stated that members of the local narcotics unit responded to Mr Cahill's home to assist Homeland Security with an investigation.

It said that a small marijuana growing operation and a quantity of steroids were located in his home.

He agreed to speak with members of Homeland Security and was brought to the local precinct, the court heard.

The report added that no charges were being filed by the local Assistant District Attorney in relation to the marijuana and steroids found at the house.

Insp Phillips agreed with Mr O'Higgins that a report compiled by him in relation to the incident last October did not make reference to steroids, and that this was done inadvertently.

He added that it was the only mention of the word steroid involving Daniel Cahill and any law enforcement in the US.

The trial continues before the jury of six men and seven women at the Central Criminal Court on Monday.

