Property developer Conor Clarkson faces bankruptcy over forgery

Unpaid debt: Conor Clarkson with his prize-winning horse Kicking King. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Unpaid debt: Conor Clarkson with his prize-winning horse Kicking King. Photo: Frank McGrath

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A creditor has sought the bankruptcy of well-known businessman and horse racing figure Conor Clarkson.

The application came before the High Court yesterday, just over a year after Mr Clarkson abandoned a bid to have more than €70m in debts written off after it was discovered he had forged a document.

The property developer, with an address in Stepaside, Co Dublin, was a prominent figure in racing circles and owned Kicking King, which won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2005 and generated over €900,000 in prize money.

