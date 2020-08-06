Project Eagle probe: Two businessmen face prosecution for fraud over €1.3bn Nama sale

TWO men are to be prosecuted for fraud over Project Eagle - the sale of Nama’s property loans in Northern Ireland.

Ian Coulter (49), a former managing partner of commercial law firm Tughans, and Frank Cushnahan (78), former chairman of Belfast Harbour, will be charged over the £1.2bn (€1.3bn) sale of the toxic property loans which had been held by the Republic’s bad bank, Nama.

It had been Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever property transaction.

Mr Coulter also faces two counts of concealing criminal property.

Mr Cushnahan is set to be charged with two counts of fraud, while Mr Coulter faces three counts of fraud - including one joint count with Mr Cushnahan.

The Public Prosecution Service today announced the charges after it took over investigations into the deal from the National Crime Agency.

However, another six people who were also investigated by the PPS under the same file will not face charges.

The PPS said: “After consideration of a complex and substantial file submitted by NCA investigators, it has been decided that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute two suspects in connection with alleged activity around the property deal known as Project Eagle.

“A 78-year-old man is to be charged with one count of the offence of fraud, contrary to Section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006 involving a failure to disclose

information between April 1, 2013 and November 7, 2013.

“The 78-year-old and a 49-year-old man are also to be jointly charged with one count of fraud, contrary to Section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006 involving a false representation made on or around the April 3, 2014.”

It’s understood Mr Cushnahan is the 78-year-old referred to by the PPS, while Mr Coulter is the 49-year-old.

The PPS added that the 49-year-old also faces charges of two more counts of fraud. One count of fraud, contrary to Section 1 of Fraud Act 2006 involves a false representation made on or around September 11, 2014 while another count involves making an article in connection with a fraud on or about August 13.

There are a further two counts of the offence of concealing criminal property, contrary to Section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 involving concealing, disguising or transferring criminal property between September15, 2014 and December 1, 2014.

A total of nine individuals have been considered by the PPS over the sale and attempted sale of Nama’s Northern Ireland property loan book to two US investment firms in 2014.

The PPS said there was not enough evidence to prosecute the six other individuals. A decision was previously taken not to prosecute one suspect in November 2018 arising out of the Project Eagle investigation.

PPS Assistant Director Ciaran McQuillan said: “We have been working in close partnership with the National Crime Agency in respect of its wide-ranging investigation into the sale of Nama’s property loan book in Northern Ireland.

"We would like to take this opportunity to recognise the diligence of the NCA in this investigation and the comprehensive nature of their enquiries.

“A considerable volume of evidence submitted to the PPS has been painstakingly examined by a team of experienced and senior prosecutors, with the benefit of advice from two Senior Counsel. As a result, it has been concluded that there is sufficient evidence for two of those reported to be prosecuted for a number of serious charges.

“Whilst the Test for Prosecution was met in respect of two suspects, it was considered not met on evidential grounds in respect of seven further individuals with regard to the Project Eagle investigation. All decisions were taken in full accordance with the PPS Code for Prosecutors and only after a thorough consideration of all issues.

“As criminal proceedings will commence in due course and each defendant has the right to a fair trial, it is extremely important to protect the integrity of any future trial that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

Belfast Telegraph