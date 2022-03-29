Profile: Thomas 'Bomber’ Kavanagh - the Kinahan's 'main man' in UK and a criminal career which began five decades ago in Dublin

The 21-year jail term handed down to the Kinahan cartel’s “main man in the UK” marks a significant victory in the fight against the international drugs gang.

Thomas "Bomber” Kavanagh (54) operated a lucrative network which saw more than €36m worth of drugs hidden inside industrial machinery being smuggled into the UK in a single year.

However, the high-ranking associate will be out of circulation until he is well into his 60s, when he is released on licence from the longest jail term he has received in a criminal career spanning over five decades.

Born on September 10, 1967, Kavanagh grew up in south central Dublin and was on the garda radar by the time he turned 18.

In April 1986 he picked up his first criminal conviction, and over the next 20 years was regularly in the dock for offences involving firearms, burglary, making threats to kill and assault.

By the turn of the century he was considered a serious player in organised crime and came into the sights of the recently formed Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

The Bureau later secured an order for over £100,000 in unpaid taxes from the proceeds of his criminality.

As a result of the increasing garda pressure, Kavanagh moved his family to the UK Midlands in the early 2000s, eventually settling in Tamworth, near Birmingham.

He set up TK Motors in 2009 which bought cars at auction before exporting them for profit to Ireland. Investigators believe he made “quite considerable” returns from this enterprise which included trading cars across Europe and even in Dubai.

However, they suspect he relied mainly on the fruits of crime to fund his lifestyle.

While based in the UK, gardaí suspect “Bomber” was also linked to significant drug shipments imported into Ireland through his contacts across continental Europe.

By 2012 his wealth was growing and that year “Bomber” used fake documents to remortgage his £850,000 home, a fraud for which he later received a fully suspended 18-month sentence.

The house was lavishly refurbished, while a state-of-the-art security system, fortified gates, reinforced doors and bullet proof glass were also installed.

His influence had also expanded across the Midlands and the National Crime Agency (NCA) assessed that his rise led to him becoming the Kinahan’s “figurehead” and “top man” in the UK.

The criminal network would stretch to Spain, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Germany, Ireland, and the west Midlands from where he organised multi-million euro drug shipments.

While his empire grew, garda intelligence in late 2015 indicated that Thomas Kavanagh was rarely, if ever, sighted in Ireland.

That changed after February 5, 2016 when his brother-in-law David Byrne was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in Drumcondra. Byrne was considered a close associate of the Kinahan gang in Dublin along with his older brother Liam.

The murder would lead to a spate of gun murders with 18 people killed in Ireland and Spain.

He was a prominent mourner at the funeral 10 days later where he was joined by associates including feud killer Freddie Thompson and the Kinahan brothers Daniel and Christy Jnr.

Also at the funeral service was an unknown middle-aged man, who garda inquiries would later determine was Declan Brady.

Gardaí immediately began investigating the unassuming haulier who became known as “Mr Nobody” and would turn out to be Kavanagh’s man in Ireland.

The following January detectives from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) raided a business in Dublin’s Greenogue industrial estate where they found “Mr Nobody” along with two other men and an arsenal of high-powered weapons. More than €3m worth of drugs were also seized in a later search.

Financial documents led back to a logistics firm in the Midlands linked to Dublin brothers-in-law Gary Vickery (39) and Daniel Canning (43).

As part of Operation Hornstay, a search at Dover Port in October 2017 led to drugs worth €4m hidden inside industrial machinery being seized, and the two men were arrested.

Examinations of their devices showed they were receiving instructions from a man referred to as “The Gaffer”.

Investigators also had to decipher the codewords used; “Paper” was money, “Phones” were blocks of cocaine, “Sister’ was the machinery”, “Jelly” referred to Vickery while “Smiley” was Canning.

In one email a week before the Dover bust “The Gaffer” told his subordinates: “Ta put safe in sister and jelly b on in couple hours did not want to get him up tis morning from beauty sleep :)”.

The NCA established that this man was Thomas Kavanagh, who also used the alias Paul Christopher Harvey.

The father-of-six was arrested at Birmingham airport on January 12, 2019 while returning from a family holiday in Mexico.

An encrypted BQ Aquaris device was found in his suitcase, indicating the cartel associate conducted business while on holiday.

His luxury home was searched, and cash totalling £35,000, expensive watches, jewellery and luxury clothing seized.

An array of weapons were also recovered during the 13-hour search of his home, including knives, bats, and a pink stun gun disguised as a torch – for which he received a three-year jail term.

More trouble was to come when he was charged along with Vickery and Canning in relation to the drugs importation conspiracy.

The NCA suspect they imported €36m worth of drugs into the UK between September 2016 and October 2017.

In mitigation, Kavanagh’s lawyer said there were people “on this side of the Atlantic” operating at a higher level, and that his client was a grandfather and “pivotal family member”. It also emerged that Kavanagh was hospitalised with Covid-19 while in custody.

Despite the pleas, Judge Martyn Levett jailed him for 21 years at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday. Vickery and Canning were given prison terms of 20 and 19-and-a-half years respectively for their leading roles in the syndicate.

All three will serve half of their sentences on licence within the community.

Following the hearing, the NCA’s Deputy Director, Matt Horne, described Kavanagh as a “high-ranking member of the Kinahan cartel” and “their main man in the UK”.

They will now go after "The Gaffer’s” assets, including his Tamworth home and any items bought with the proceeds of crime.

And, while the lengthy sentences are a major result in the fight against the cartel, gardaí have no doubt others have stepped in to replace Kavanagh’s operation.