Profile: Boy A loves horror movies and trained in martial arts

He is tall and strong, and trained in martial arts.

Otherwise, the jury hasn’t learnt that much about the 14-year-old, who has sat quietly at the back of courtroom nine for the last seven weeks.

A questionnaire completed by Boy A where he described himself as “feeling...not much” may give some insight into what he thought of himself.

Boy A said he was “strange” and he thought “differently”.

The convicted killer also said he liked to hang out in “abandoned places”.

The questionnaire, which was completed by Boy A in February 2018, was ruled as inadmissible as evidence by Mr Justice Paul McDermott who described it as “juvenile jottings”.

The questionnaire was partly completed by Boy A on February 22, 2018, and included the boy’s name, address and school.

Ana Kriegel (Photo: RTE)

In response to the question ‘where do you like to hang out”, Boy A answered “abandoned places”.

Boy A said his favourite books were horror, his favourite sport was combat, his favourite movies were horrors and comedies and his favourite music was rap and heavy metal.

When answering the question are you single or taken, he said he was single.

Describing himself in three words he said he was “crazy, funny and adventurous”.

He loved steak and drawing while he hated homework.

Boy A also answered; “I am...strange”, “I think...differently” and “I feel...not much”. He said he hoped to do well in the future.

He felt angry, he answered, when “someone tries to annoy me or hit me”.

Prosecutor Brendan Grehan SC argued the questionnaire was relevant as it showed Boy A’s interest in horror and gave details as to how Boy A described himself.

Defence lawyer Patrick Gageby SC said the questionnaire was “juvenilia”.

Ruling the questionnaire as inadmissible, Judge McDermott said the responses could be applied to any teenager.

