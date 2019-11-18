Proceedings against ex-Junior Minister Ivor Callely over €2.9m debt admitted into Commercial Court

A High Court judge has said he is satisfied former Junior Minister Ivor Callely had taken steps to evade service of proceedings relating to an action by a finance company suing him over €2.9m outstanding on loans.

Mr Justice David Barniville admitted the case to the fast track Commercial Court list and said it was quite clear MrCallely was aware of the court proceedings.

The judge has been told of attempts to serve notice of the proceedings on Mr Callely and that Mr Callely’s email account had been deactivated.

The account was reactivated at the weekend, when Mr Callely sent a letter to solicitors for the finance company saying he was not “physically, emotionally or mentally fit” to come to court.

