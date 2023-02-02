| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Probation service appears ‘dysfunctional’, district judge tells sentencing hearing

Leon Munge pleaded guilty to stealing an iPhone worth €500 Expand

Close

Leon Munge pleaded guilty to stealing an iPhone worth €500

Leon Munge pleaded guilty to stealing an iPhone worth €500

Leon Munge pleaded guilty to stealing an iPhone worth €500

Eimear Cotter

A JUDGE has expressed his concerns about the length of time it is taking for probation reports to be prepared, saying it appeared the service was “dysfunctional” at the moment.

Judge Dermot Dempsey made the comments during a sentence hearing for Leon Munge (20), after he admitted stealing an iPhone.

Most Watched

Privacy