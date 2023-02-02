Probation service appears ‘dysfunctional’, district judge tells sentencing hearing

A JUDGE has expressed his concerns about the length of time it is taking for probation reports to be prepared, saying it appeared the service was “dysfunctional” at the moment.

Judge Dermot Dempsey made the comments during a sentence hearing for Leon Munge (20), after he admitted stealing an iPhone.

Munge’s solicitor Fergal Boyle had asked Judge Dempsey to order a probation report before sentencing, saying his client had difficulties in the past and he would benefit from working with the probation service.

The defendant, of Moylaragh Close in Balbriggan, had pleaded guilty to stealing a yellow iPhone, worth €500, on September 14, 2020.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court the victim had placed an online advertisement selling a phone.

The defendant answered the advert, and the pair arranged to meet at Applegreen, Naul Road in Balbriggan.

Sgt McGarrity said Munge took the phone off the victim and ran away from her without paying for it. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Munge’s home was searched two days later and the phone was found in his bedroom.

He admitted stealing the iPhone, Sgt McGarrity said.

The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions. Mr Boyle asked the judge to order a probation report, saying Munge hoped to study for a degree in marketing in the UK.

He said Munge had difficulties in the past, and he was endeavouring to address them. Mr Boyle said Munge had taken responsibility for his behaviour.

Judge Dempsey said it was unsatisfactory that Munge was “coming in on a hearing date and asking for the matter to be put back for six months”.

The judge said the probation service “appears dysfunctional at the moment” and “you can’t get a report from them”.

Judge Dempsey ordered a probation report, but added he was not having cases delayed.