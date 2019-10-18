The tragic and lonely circumstances of pensioner Richard 'Ritchie' Scanlan's death represents the worst nightmare for all elderly people in modern Ireland.

'Private' man (82) found at home had been dead for seven months

Despite living in a busy Cork city suburb predominately dominated by elderly residents and having a family concerned for his welfare, the 82-year-old lay dead in his home for seven months before finally being discovered.

But what is shocking about the circumstances of the death of Mr Scanlan is that it is not unusual in modern Ireland.

Just two months before his body was discovered, another pensioner in Cork was found dead in his home where he had lain undiscovered for several months.

Age Action warned that it is "a sad and unacceptable fact" that such tragedies are not isolated incidents in our busy modern world.

The tragic circumstances of the death prompted Cork Coroner Philip Comyn to express his concerns.

"I find it troubling in this day and age with so many means of communication that this poor man slipped through the cracks," he said.

Mr Comyn acknowledged that Mr Scanlan was a very private and almost reclusive man whose family did everything they possibly could to try to help him.

"But I find it strange that a man who did not collect his social welfare payments when due for over seven months did not trigger alarms."

He also queried how no alarms were triggered when the deceased failed to top up his medical prescription.

Mr Scanlan also failed to turn up at both the pub and bookies which he usually frequented twice a week.

"It is disheartening in this day and age with mass communication that he was not detected before this," he added.

Mr Scanlan died alone, most likely in the first week in January, sitting by the electric fire in his small home at Madden's Buildings in Cork's Blackpool suburb.

Just metres from his home is the Watercourse Road, which is one of the busiest arteries in Cork.

His family had visited him over Christmas despite his insistence on living a private and almost reclusive life.

One of his nephews had gone to check on him on Christmas Eve.

The fire was still on when the pensioner was discovered the following July by shocked relatives who had brought gardaí to the home amid increasing concerns over Mr Scanlan's welfare.

Mr Scanlan had been cared for over many years by his sister before she died in 2001.

His family tried to maintain contact with him but they would often only see him at family funerals.

The pensioner did not have either a mobile or a landline telephone connection at his home.

Garda Eric Stafford, who attended the scene, said that a large pile of letters was found inside the front door.

These were later examined and it was found the oldest unopened mail dated back to January 9.

The body, when discovered, was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Mr Comyn acknowledged that emergency services had faced a very difficult scene when they arrived.

Mr Scanlan last visited his GP on October 10, 2018, and last filled out his medical prescription on December 17, 2018.

He missed the collection of his pension which was due on January 4.

Neighbours who spoke to gardaí described Mr Scanlan as a very private individual who insisted on keeping to himself.

Madden's Buildings are predominantly occupied by pensioners.

They did not notice or find it unusual that Mr Scanlan was not seen out and about.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH) by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Because of the advanced state of decomposition - something accelerated by the proximity of the body to the heater - a cause of death could not be determined.

But there was no trauma or fractures to the body.

Mr Comyn recorded an open verdict.

He extended his sympathy to the family and noted that they had tried to do everything they could to help.

