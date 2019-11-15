Prisoner's victory in 'slopping out' case to cost State at least €12m

The court ruled that Gary Simpson’s constitutional right to the protection of his person had been violated by the “slopping out” policy, in which prisoners were forced to manually empty human waste from their cells.

Last night, the chair of the Dáil’s powerful Public Accounts Committee, Seán Fleming, estimated that the ruling could cost the State at least €12m, plus “very substantial legal costs”.

Mr Fleming told RTÉ News that there are around “1,600 other, similar related type cases in the system”.

“Sixteen hundred cases at €7,500 – that’s €12m – plus there are going to be very substantial legal costs,” he added.

Mr Fleming estimated the legal bill alone from the Simpson case is around €3m.

Delivering the judgment on behalf of the five-judge Supreme Court, Mr Justice John MacMenamin said that the conditions Mr Simpson had endured were “distressing, humiliating and fell below acceptable standards in an Irish prison in the year 2013”.

The practice, which still exists for a minority of prisoners, has been roundly condemned by the Inspector of Prisons as well as in a 1993 report by the European Committee on the Prevention of Torture

Mountjoy Prison (stock image)

Mr Justice MacMenamin stressed the €7,500 award cannot be seen as a "benchmark" when other cases may differ on the facts.

In his 2017 High Court ruling, Mr Justice Michael White found the practice breached Mr Simpson's constitutional right to privacy and dignity.

But the court ruled he wasn't subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment while he was a protected prisoner who was sharing a cell with another prisoner on 23-hour lock-up.

But the judge said incarceration must abide by the law and any limiting of prisoners' fundamental rights must be proportionate and not fall below identified standards to protect human dignity.

Conditions of detention must comply with national and international standards which Ireland has "pledged" to uphold.

The Department of Justice last night said it and the Irish Prison Service "are studying the judgment carefully, in consultation with the State Claims Agency", which is handling similar cases.

However, the practice of slopping out has been "virtually eliminated in Irish prisons" with in-cell sanitation in place for "99pc of prisoners".

However, as of last month, 58 prisoners in single cells still do not have access to in-cell sanitation, the department said in a statement.

Fíona Ní Chinnéide, executive director of the Irish Penal Reform Trust, said while it welcomed the ruling and acknowledged that the State is working to eliminate the practice, 20 prisoners in Limerick and 38 in Portlaoise are still slopping out.

In addition, 46pc or 1,802 prisoners out of last month's prison population of 3,957, "are still required to toilet in the presence of others, with many having to take their meals in close proximity to the toilet", she said.

However, she said the ruling "does underline the absolute importance of meeting basic human rights norms and standards".

"It's clear that slopping out is a degrading practice for prisoners and staff," she told Independent.ie.

Irish Independent