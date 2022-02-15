Prisoner who attempted to stab officer is a danger to the public when he doesn't take medication, court hears

A MAN who tried to attack a prison officer with an improvised weapon while serving a sentence for the attempted murder of a teenager is a danger to the public if he is not taking his medication, a court has heard.

Michael Corbett (32) had pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the attempted murder of the 17-year-old on June 27, 2016 at the Hellfire Club, Co Dublin. He had also attacked a number of campers with a knife and used a piece of timber to strike one teenager around the head.

He was jailed for three years in July 2018 after Mr Justice Michael White suspended six years of a nine-year term. However, those six years were reactivated in July 2020 after Corbett assaulted other inmates in prison.

Corbett had previously attacked a psychiatric nurse, by using a sock to try to strangle him, while on remand in the Central Mental Hospital in October 2016 awaiting sentence for the attempted murder.

In June 2019, Judge Melanie Greally imposed a five-year sentence, suspending the final two-and-a-half years on strict conditions, after Corbett pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the nurse.

Today, Judge Greally heard that Corbett tried to attack a prison officer with a handmade improvised weapon, known as a shiv, on October 19, 2020. The shiv had been made using a toothbrush and a blade.

Corbett, previously from Raheny in Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting the officer, causing him harm, and production of a weapon at Mountjoy prison. He has seven previous convictions in total.

Mark Lynam BL, defending, said his client suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and was “quite unwell”.

He said his client had been assessed the day after assaulting the prison officer and admitted that he had not been taking his medication for a week. He was suffering with auditory hallucinations, which counsel submitted was “consistent with symptoms during previous relapses”.

Mr Lynam accepted it is a serious situation because if Corbett is not taking his medication, he is a risk to the public. He said his client had previously been diagnosed with anti-social personality disorder and that when he is mentally unwell, he poses a risk to people.

Counsel reminded Judge Greally that in the previous sentence hearing, in relation to the assault on the psychiatric nurse, medical reports concluded it was not safe for Corbett to live at home with his mother.

However, Mr Lynam told the judge that Corbett’s mental health begins to improve when he takes his medication

Judge Greally said she needed time to consider the case and remanded Corbett in continuing custody until March 14.

Garda Aoife Scully told Elva Duffy BL, prosecuting, that a prison officer had accompanied Corbett to the library in the prison on October 19, 2020. He had noticed that Corbett was agitated in the moments beforehand but he agreed to bring him to the library after Corbett asked to be brought there.

The officer opened the door and let Corbett in, while standing back to allow the prisoner browse the books.

Corbett asked the officer to pick a book out for him but when the man came forward, he grabbed him by the chest while holding the shiv in his other hand. Corbett made a striking motion with the shiv but the officer managed to restrain him.

Gda Scully said the officer hit his head off the door frame during the course of the struggle but he shouted for assistance and colleagues arrived.

He said Corbett was attempting to break free from him and stab him. He added that he felt lucky to have spotted the shiv in the early moments of the attack.

The officer felt it had been premeditated as Corbett asked for a toothbrush earlier in the day and there were no CCTV cameras in the library.

Gda Scully said the prison officer took a week off work and attended his GP for pain to his head and shoulder. He was not in court for the sentence hearing.

In June 2019, when Judge Greally sentenced Corbett for attacking the psychiatric nurse, she had imposed a number of conditions that Corbett had to abide by upon his ultimate release from custody.

These conditions include remaining under supervision of the Probation Service for 15 years and living at an address agreed with the gardaí and Probation Service.

He was also ordered to partake in pre-release planning, engage with appropriate services in the community, take prescribed medication, attend all appointments and refrain from the use of illicit substances.