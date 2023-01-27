| 1.3°C Dublin

Prisoner had phone in his cell to ring his daughter, court told

Eimear Cotter

A PRISONER caught with a mobile phone in his cell had used it to contact his young child, a court heard.

Jonathan Gleeson (30) was on punishment at the time, and he made the rash decision to contact his daughter, his solicitor said.

