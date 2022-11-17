Prisoner caught with phone in cell ‘desperate to see dying sister’

A PRISONER caught with a mobile phone in his cell has begged a judge not to extend his jail time as his sister is terminally ill with cancer, a court has heard.

Lorcan Ross (28) had four previous convictions for similar phone possession offences.

Judge David McHugh said the defendant’s previous convictions were an aggravating factor and he imposed a one-month sentence consecutive to the sentence he was currently serving.

The defendant, with a previous address in Clondalkin but now of Wheatfield Prison, admitted possession of a mobile phone in Wheatfield Prison on September 5, 2021.

Blanchardstown District Court heard Ross had 125 previous convictions, including four for possession of a mobile phone in prison.

Ross was coming to the end of a sentence, and was due for release in the next few weeks, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Ross had the mobile phone so he could keep in contact with his family.

Mr MacLoughlin said the defendant’s sister had cancer and was terminally ill.

He said that sadly she did not have long to live and Ross was very eager to see her.

Mr MacLoughlin said Ross was due to be released from prison shortly, and he asked the judge not to extend his sentence.

Judge McHugh imposed a one-month consecutive sentence, saying he believed Ross could apply to the prison authorities for compassionate release.