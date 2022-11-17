| 5.3°C Dublin

Prisoner caught with phone in cell ‘desperate to see dying sister’

Eimear Cotter

A PRISONER caught with a mobile phone in his cell has begged a judge not to extend his jail time as his sister is terminally ill with cancer, a court has heard.

Lorcan Ross (28) had four previous convictions for similar phone possession offences. 

