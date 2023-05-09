Prison officer accused of going AWOL to ‘save her marriage’ wins job back after tribunal finds bosses ‘wholly unreasonable’
Stephen Bourke
A prison officer who was sacked after she was accused of going AWOL to Australia for 18 months has won her job back.
Latest Courts
Prison officer accused of going AWOL to ‘save her marriage’ wins job back after tribunal finds bosses ‘wholly unreasonable’
Gangster Barry Young ran 20-man drugs gang but was wracked with ‘anxiety’ and feared for his life, court told
LATEST | Ammi Burke files formal complaint to Simon Harris against High Court judge who dismissed challenge of unfair dismissal case
Jail for construction worker caught with €1k of drugs in his home
Regency shooting drivers face long stretch – but who were they outside of their lives of crime?
Man who complained of harassment on Facebook denies possession of child abuse images on phone
Acupuncturist failed to notify gardaí he was UK sex offender
Radio DJ Nikki Hayes sent for trial accused of laundering €15k in crime proceeds
State to oppose Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch bid to have legal costs covered after murder trial
Manicurist caught in drug deal near Dublin garda station was like a ‘rabbit in the headlights’
Top Stories
Kinks, tips and Ben Affleck’s ‘technical excellence’: Welcome to the age of the celebrity sex overshare
Donegal driver (60) crashed camper van at 2.25am having had a couple of drinks after funeral in Sligo
Deirdre O’Kane says she has ‘made peace with the menopause’
Former TV chef living in Wicklow fails to have conviction overturned after his ‘personal life was destroyed’
Latest NewsMore
Henshaw and Lowe in running for return but Leinster will be cautious about Grand Slam-winning duo
Prison officer accused of going AWOL to ‘save her marriage’ wins job back after tribunal finds bosses ‘wholly unreasonable’
Niall Collins knew his wife had interest in council site when he sat at local authority meeting
Ryanair orders $40bn worth of Boeing planes in marker of ambition
Transgender sprinter Halba Diouf’s Olympic dream over despite testosterone levels proven below average woman
What to watch on TV, Netflix and Disney+ today: Ireland’s Eurovision dream kicks off and BBC’s Empire of Erdogan
Woman angry at Just Stop Oil 'slow march' protest told to 'think about the dolphins'
HostelWorld shares surge as Covid recedes and travellers reconnect
Gangster Barry Young ran 20-man drugs gang but was wracked with ‘anxiety’ and feared for his life, court told
One Moment Now theatre review: audio play’s courageous technique is let down by meek storytelling