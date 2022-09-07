| 13.6°C Dublin

Prison for burglar who had ‘tussle’ with homeowner

Aidan Finnegan of Whitestown Avenue, Mulhuddart, convicted of burglary Expand

Andrew Phelan

A BURGLAR who got into a “tussle” with a householder after “violating” his home in a break-in has been jailed for eight months.

Aidan Finnegan (42), who once served a sentence for manslaughter, was on drugs when he trespassed at three homes, a court heard.

