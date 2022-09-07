Prison for burglar who had ‘tussle’ with homeowner

A BURGLAR who got into a “tussle” with a householder after “violating” his home in a break-in has been jailed for eight months.

Aidan Finnegan (42), who once served a sentence for manslaughter, was on drugs when he trespassed at three homes, a court heard.

Judge David McHugh also gave him an eight-month suspended sentence, saying he considered Finnegan to be at “great risk” of reoffending.

The accused, of Whitestown Avenue, Mulhuddart, admitted burglary and other offences.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí on patrol on August 31 stopped Finnegan when they saw him acting suspiciously and found a screwdriver pack on him.

He was arrested and questioned about “numerous burglaries” that had taken place earlier.

On August 29, he got into a house at Charnwood Dale, Clonsilla, through the front window and was disturbed by the homeowner.

There was a small tussle between them before Finnegan escaped, dropping a car key he had taken.

The same morning, he damaged a windowsill at nearby Charnwood Park but no items were taken there.

In an earlier incident, at Huntstown Lawn, Mulhuddart, he entered a house through the front window and stole a car key.

He was identified from DNA at the scene.

Finnegan had 60 previous convictions including for manslaughter, for which he had been jailed for 12 years.

The latest offences were motivated by a drug addiction that Finnegan had battled for years, his solicitor said.

The accused, who made admissions to gardaí, had recently managed to get himself off heroin by going cold turkey.

Judge McHugh said he could only imagine what the occupant of a house must be thinking after “engaging with a burglar in their home”, and the psychological effects of the violation of one’s home.