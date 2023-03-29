Principal says she sought ‘compromise’ with Enoch Burke over possible interaction with transgender student

A former principal of Wilson’s Hospital School has said she did her best to find a compromise with Enoch Burke after the teacher voiced opposition to her request that a transgender student be called by a new name and “they/them” pronouns.

Niamh McShane told the High Court she “reached out to” Mr Burke and discussed with him how he might interact with the child if he encountered them in the hallway, during a roll call or during a fire drill.

However, she said the teacher “didn’t have an answer” for her questions.

“It was very clear from Mr Burke he absolutely needed me to remove this request from him,” she said.

Ms McShane was giving evidence on the second day of the Co Westmeath school’s action against the teacher, who was suspended last August following incidents in which he publicly challenged the request, including his alleged haranguing of the former principal after a school dinner.

Mr Burke was sacked in January, but the court heard today that he will continue to be paid pending the outcome of a separate appeal.

That appeal to a tribunal has been delayed until the outcome of the court case is known.

Mr Burke, who is an evangelical Christian, was not in court today, having been excluded yesterday for contempt.

He did not participate online either, despite being given a facility to do so.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens has said he will readmit him to the courtroom if he agrees to abide by rulings of the court.

Ms McShane said she played a role in Mr Burke’s recruitment to the Church of Ireland diocesan school in 2018 and that prior to the row over her request in May last year, she had conversations with Mr Burke about his own “belief systems” and how he found certain things happening in the school “difficult”.

She gave the example of a national anti-bullying initiative called “Stand Up Week” in November 2021.

Ms McShane said it was designed to promote positive relationships and “non-negative language”.

Some pupils had organised a display of “famous people, cool people who appealed to the students”, and this included a Harry Potter actress who identified as gender neutral.

She said Mr Burke brought her to the display and asked her if she was supportive if it.

Ms McShane said she indicated she was and that it was part of the programme.

“I was left with the impression he was very unhappy about it, that he felt it was not part of our ethos,” she said.

The former principal said there was another occasion where Mr Burke was unhappy that the school’s Covid management plan involved teachers having to wear facemasks.

“We had a compromise that he wore a face visor and stayed socially distant from staff,” she said.

Ms McShane said that in 2021 another student had requested they be called by a new name and by neutral pronouns. Following this she sought advice on best practice.

This included a session for staff with a representative of the Transgender Equality Network of Ireland (TENI).

Slides from the online meeting were circulated to staff alongside a request to abide by the child’s wishes.

Ms McShane said Mr Burke did not attend the meeting with TENI, but did not raise any objection to her request.

However, the position was very different when she issued a second request in respect of another child on May 9 last.

The following morning, Mr Burke emailed her and members of the child’s support team saying it was “wrong this belief system would be forced upon students”.

Ms McShane said Mr Burke asked if parents of children in the school had been informed of the “demand” and if the school chaplain had been consulted.

She said Mr Burke said he was “shocked children in the school would be forced to accept this position”.

The former principal said she responded that all due care had been taken, no agreement was needed from the chaplain of the school and there was no suggestion of force by anyone involved.

She said she asked him to make an appointment with her if he was not prepared to include that student in his classroom.

Later that day there was a staff meeting, at the very outset of which Mr Burke “interjected”.

“He said he couldn’t sit there. He needed to bring this matter immediately into the meeting,” said Mr McShane.

She said Mr Burke wanted the request withdrawn and questioned whether it was within the ethos of the school.

“Everyone in the room could see Mr Burke was tense about this and it was a matter of particular significance to him,” she said.

Ms McShane said she subsequently organised a meeting with Mr Burke, also attended by deputy principal John Galligan

“The objective, what we would have liked to achieve was a compromise,” she said.

Ms McShane said being an inclusive school meant “you have to try and include everyone”, including teachers such as Mr Burke.

But she added that the student’s support “was of paramount concern”.

“As teachers we needed to work together to manage that,” she said.

The court heard Mr Burke didn’t say how he would address the student if he encountered them.

The hearing continues.