| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Principal says she sought ‘compromise’ with Enoch Burke over possible interaction with transgender student

Enoch Burke Expand

Close

Enoch Burke

Enoch Burke

Enoch Burke

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A former principal of Wilson’s Hospital School has said she did her best to find a compromise with Enoch Burke after the teacher voiced opposition to her request that a transgender student be called by a new name and “they/them” pronouns.

Niamh McShane told the High Court she “reached out to” Mr Burke and discussed with him how he might interact with the child if he encountered them in the hallway, during a roll call or during a fire drill.

Most Watched

Privacy